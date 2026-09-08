New York Rangers On SI

Who Plays Alongside J.T. Miller Will Be Major Question for NY Rangers

What will the New York Rangers do when it comes to their second line?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) warms up before the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center J.T. Miller (8) warms up before the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With training camp set to start soon for the New York Rangers, September will be the month in which a lot of questions have to be answered for the team. 

This summer, the Rangers were an extremely aggressive team in trying to improve. New York missing the playoffs for the second straight year and coming in last place in the Eastern Conference led to some major changes, and the hope will be that they are much-improved

Due to the team not playing well, Chris Drury had a lot of different areas to upgrade. The Rangers needed help both at forward and on the blueline. Fortunately, through both free agency and the trade market, they were able to address these needs. 

Now, due to all of the new faces, how head coach Mike Sullivan works his lineups will be key. As camp and the preseason approach, what the Rangers do with their second line is going to be key. 

Captain J.T. Miller will be the center following the trading of Vincent Trocheck this summer. However, while one spot figures to be filled for him, the other side is a bit more uncertain. 

Who Plays With Miller Is a Major Question

New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault
Mar 31, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the season approaches, who will be on the first line and second line will be one of the more interesting things to monitor. After the Olympic break last season, the Rangers used the first line of Mika Zibanejad, Gabe Perreault, and Alexis Lafreniere. 

This group had a ton of success together, with Perreault showcasing what he could do as a rookie. Furthermore, Lafreniere having one of the best stretches of his career has many optimistic about what the future might hold for him. 

However, while this group did perform well, the Rangers added an elite goal scorer this year in Pavel Dorofeyev. Coming off a 37-goal season, he is certainly capable of being a first-line player. 

If Sullivan does elect to move him to the first line, it would likely be Perreault sliding back to the second line alongside Miller. On the other side of the captain, it figures to be a free agent signing of Oliver Bjorkstrand. 

The veteran winger has the ability to score 20 goals, and Perreault also should be a player hitting that plateau as well. Overall, who will play alongside Miller will be an interesting thing to monitor for the team. Fortunately, whether it is Perreault or Dorofeyev, the options next to Miller are strong. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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