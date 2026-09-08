Who Plays Alongside J.T. Miller Will Be Major Question for NY Rangers
With training camp set to start soon for the New York Rangers, September will be the month in which a lot of questions have to be answered for the team.
This summer, the Rangers were an extremely aggressive team in trying to improve. New York missing the playoffs for the second straight year and coming in last place in the Eastern Conference led to some major changes, and the hope will be that they are much-improved.
Due to the team not playing well, Chris Drury had a lot of different areas to upgrade. The Rangers needed help both at forward and on the blueline. Fortunately, through both free agency and the trade market, they were able to address these needs.
Now, due to all of the new faces, how head coach Mike Sullivan works his lineups will be key. As camp and the preseason approach, what the Rangers do with their second line is going to be key.
Captain J.T. Miller will be the center following the trading of Vincent Trocheck this summer. However, while one spot figures to be filled for him, the other side is a bit more uncertain.
Who Plays With Miller Is a Major Question
As the season approaches, who will be on the first line and second line will be one of the more interesting things to monitor. After the Olympic break last season, the Rangers used the first line of Mika Zibanejad, Gabe Perreault, and Alexis Lafreniere.
This group had a ton of success together, with Perreault showcasing what he could do as a rookie. Furthermore, Lafreniere having one of the best stretches of his career has many optimistic about what the future might hold for him.
However, while this group did perform well, the Rangers added an elite goal scorer this year in Pavel Dorofeyev. Coming off a 37-goal season, he is certainly capable of being a first-line player.
If Sullivan does elect to move him to the first line, it would likely be Perreault sliding back to the second line alongside Miller. On the other side of the captain, it figures to be a free agent signing of Oliver Bjorkstrand.
The veteran winger has the ability to score 20 goals, and Perreault also should be a player hitting that plateau as well. Overall, who will play alongside Miller will be an interesting thing to monitor for the team. Fortunately, whether it is Perreault or Dorofeyev, the options next to Miller are strong.