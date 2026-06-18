Potential NY Rangers Draft Pick is Compared to Charlie McAvoy
As the New York Rangers start to prepare for the NHL Draft, the team is going to have some big decisions to make when it comes to their two first-round picks. However, with a pick in the top five, the Rangers must try to land an impact player.
Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, there is a lot of work that has to be done for the Rangers. They will be entering the offseason with a ton of cap space to pursue help, but this free agency class is lacking in talent. New York has to be wise not to overspend on a player this year, which could negatively impact what they have been trying to accomplish of late.
The Rangers might want to make a splash, but this is a franchise that should be prioritizing bringing in and developing young talent. Perhaps they will be able to make a trade or two to get some more youth for the team, but the NHL Draft will present them with a chance to improve their prospect pool as well.
One player who has been linked to New York in mock drafts with their fifth pick has been defenseman Carson Carels. The talented young defenseman has a massive upside, and as a left-handed blue liner, would fill a need for the Rangers.
Recently, Chris Peters compared him to star defenseman Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins. For New York, they would certainly sign up for him developing into that type of player if they selected him.
Carels Draws Comparison To Charlie McAvoy
Due to the struggles of the team, they really need to make sure that they are able to land a player that is going to be a good one for the franchise for a long time with the fifth pick. Some of the struggles that the team has had drafting in the lottery have come back to hurt them now, and New York needs to get this right.
There is certainly a lot to like about Carels, who has good size, can skate well, and appears to be the complete package both offensively and defensively. The comparison to McAvoy is certainly some high praise, and that would make him certainly deserving of being a top-five pick.
McAvoy is coming off a 61-point season with the Bruins and is regarded as one of the best blue-liners in the league. If the Rangers selected Carels and he ended up living up to the comparison, the team would be very happy.