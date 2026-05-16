Why Chase Reid Makes Sense for NY Rangers in 2026 NHL Draft
With the 2026 NHL Draft about a month away, the New York Rangers will have some important decisions to make regarding their two first-round draft picks.
Following a disappointing campaign, the Rangers had the third-highest chance to get the first overall pick in the draft. Unfortunately for them, they saw both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the San Jose Sharks jump them, and they ended up falling to fifth, which is the worst they could have fallen to.
Due to the massive leap for the Sharks and their plethora of talented young forwards in the organization, what they do with the pick is hard to predict. They were a team that was close to making the playoffs, and they could use the pick to pursue a star to help push them over the top.
With a lot of uncertainties about what might happen after Gavin McKenna is likely taken by the Maple Leafs, the Rangers are going to have a lot of prospects to scout and evaluate. One of them could be considered the best defenseman in the draft.
Chase Reid Makes Sense for Rangers at Five
There are going to be a lot of different possible scenarios and possibilities for the Rangers at number five, and one of them could be the talented defenseman. What the Rangers elect to do with the pick will be very interesting. With a potential desire to add a star, the fifth overall pick might be what is needed to get the job done.
However, the most likely scenario is that the team will be using the pick, and depending on how things shake out in front of them, they could be on the clock with Reid available.
Some have him considered as the best defensive prospect in the draft, and while drafting the best player available makes sense for the Rangers, what he brings to the table might not be a need.
As a right-handed defenseman who thrives on the power play, how the fit would work with Adam Fox and Reid would be interesting. However, even though it might not be ideal, if he is the best player available, that should be the one that the team selects.
Furthermore, if the team did go with Reid, it would also make the decision to trade defenseman Braden Schneider an easier one this summer. Overall, while he might not be the perfect fit, he appears to be a talent too good to pass up on.