Why Daxon Rudolph Could Make Sense for NY Rangers in NHL Draft
With the 2026 NHL Draft quickly approaching for the New York Rangers, what they will do with the fifth overall pick is going to be something interesting to monitor.
Coming into the NHL Draft Lottery, the Rangers were undoubtedly hopeful that they would be able to secure one of the top three picks in the draft. This was a team that had the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the third-worst record overall in the league.
However, they were jumped by the Toronto Maple Leafs and the San Jose Sharks in the lottery and fell to the lowest they could at fifth overall. This was certainly unfortunate and a bit of bad luck for New York, especially if the top three forwards are gone with the first four picks.
That is certainly a possible scenario for the team, and if it ends up being the case, they could explore the defenseman market. One option that might be a little bit of a stretch is Daxon Rudolph, but there is reason to like his game.
Why Daxon Rudolph Makes Sense for Rangers
Even though he is a right-handed defenseman, Rudolph would be an interesting player for New York to consider with the fifth overall pick. While help on the left side is more of a need, the Rangers have to have a best player available mindset with the fifth overall pick, assuming the top three forwards are off the board.
When looking at what Rudolph can bring to the table, it is clear that he can be a difference-maker on the offensive end of the ice. He scored 28 goals at just 17 years old in the WHL, making it abundantly clear that he can be a goal scorer from the blue line.
Scoring is certainly a need for the Rangers, and while getting it from their top six would be ideal, adding a scoring defenseman like Rudolph could also help the team achieve that.
Even though he might not be a left-handed defenseman and has some work to do on the defensive side of the ice, he is a really talented offensive player, and that makes him appealing. If the Rangers were to select him, he would be protected a bit playing behind Adam Fox, who isn’t going anywhere. This would allow him to continue to improve defensively and still perhaps contribute to the offense.
Overall, while he isn’t a perfect fit for what New York is looking for, he does appear like someone who should be in the conversation.