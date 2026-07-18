Why Development of Liam Greentree is Important for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers have had a very busy offseason, and the team is trying to retool for the future. While they were able to make a lot of additions to improve, they are still hoping that some top prospects in the organization develop.
There were a lot of questions about what the path forward was going to be for New York coming into the summer. This was a team that was lacking talent in their prospect pool, and while they had some draft capital and cap space, it was always going to be a challenge to improve.
However, they were able to accomplish their goals of both getting better in the short-term and also for the long haul. However, the sustained success of the Rangers will rely on some of their top prospects panning out.
The development of young players has been lacking over the last several years, and it is an area New York hopes it has addressed. One player who will be key for the team is forward Liam Greentree.
Greentree’s Development is Key
While there has been plenty of talk about the offseason that the Rangers had, one of the big moves the team made was during the regular season. At the trade deadline, the team dealt Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings in a package led by prospect Liam Greentree.
Considering some of the returns that there have been around the league for good players, including what the Rangers got for Vincent Trocheck, the return for Panarin felt a bit low.
While the veteran was going to be a free agent at the end of the year and that always plays a part, he is basically a point-per-game player, and that holds a ton of value.
Now, the pressure will be on Greentree to continue to develop for New York. In the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires last year, he totaled 74 points in 58 games, including 38 goals and 36 assists.
With the ability to put the puck in the net at an extremely high rate, there is a lot to like about his game. Now, as the Rangers look to continue to develop him in their system, coming to the Hartford Wolf Pack this year makes sense. From there, perhaps the 20-year-old might be ready to make his NHL debut soon.
Considering the caliber of player that the team traded away to acquire him, the pressure will be on Greentree to be an impact player for New York sooner rather than later.