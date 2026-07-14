NY Rangers Lacking High-End Talent in Prospect Rankings
The New York Rangers are in a weird spot when it comes to roster building and filling out their organizational pipeline.
After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season, it is clear the roster needs a lot of work. However, there are several win-now pieces on the roster, such as goalie Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Adam Fox.
The Rangers haven’t operated like a team that is going to rebuild, trading away three first-round picks this offseason alone to acquire Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks. Then, on the other hand, they did trade away veteran center Vincent Trocheck, bringing that months-long saga to an end.
There is no doubt that the New York roster is better now than it was at the end of the 2025-26 season, but the long-term outlook of the franchise is still hazy. A major reason for that has been the inability to identify young talent in the draft and develop those players.
Rangers have three players in top 100 prospects
Lack of success in that area is evident in the recent Top 100 drafted NHL prospects list that Scott Wheeler of The Athletic put together.
The Rangers have only two players on the list they have drafted themselves: defenseman Alberts Smits, who was selected No. 5 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft and is ranked No. 9, and left winger Gabe Perreault, selected No. 23 in the 2023 NHL Draft.
The third player in the New York pipeline is right winger Liam Greentree, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the Artemi Panarin trade. He is ranked No. 91.
Two more Rangers players just missed the Top 100, but one of them, center Cole Beaudoin, was just acquired from the Utah Mammoth in the return package, along with Sean Durzi and a 2027 third-round pick, for Trocheck.
Rangers organizational pipeline lacking high-end talent
The other is left winger Malcolm Spence, their second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, No. 43 overall. New York didn’t have a first-round pick last year.
There are three teams, the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers, who do not have a single player on the list. But they are in much better shape as contenders than the Rangers are.
The only teams that finished below New York in the standings this past season were the Chicago Blackhawks and Canucks, who have eight and six players in the top 100, respectively. That further muddies the water on exactly what the plan is for Chris Drury and the Rangers moving forward.
With two consecutive postseasons missed, it is time for the franchise to pick a direction because this organizational pipeline isn’t producing the kind of talent needed to become a playoff contender right away.