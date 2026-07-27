Why Marcus Pettersson Waived No-Trade Clause for NY Rangers
The New York Rangers made a plethora of moves this offseason with the hope of turning things around on the ice.
After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season, something had to be done with the roster. One of the areas identified as needing an upgrade the most was their defenseman depth chart.
When Adam Fox went down with an injury, their blueline crumbled. Replacing a player of that caliber was never going to be easy, but the Rangers didn’t have another player capable of handling No. 1 pairing minutes alongside Vladislav Gavrikov.
That is a big reason why the team went out and acquired Marcus Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks. It is a trade that will be under the microscope because New York sent a 2030 first-round pick to get the deal done.
Marcus Pettersson reveals why he waived his no-trade clause
Pettersson also had a no-trade clause, so it was a move that he had to approve. What led to him accepting the deal? Reuniting with Mike Sullivan, the team’s head coach, was a major selling point.
“First off, as a person, I feel like me and Sully had a great relationship,” he said, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “He’s a straightforward kind of guy. You’re never really wondering what you should do or where you’re at or stuff like that. … I love that about him. And system-wise, I feel like it tends to play into my playing style. I want to play a fast-paced style, like he wants to play, and pressure on (the) puck. I feel like his system is so good, where you don’t have to overthink things out there. You’re playing off your instincts, and your instincts are what brought you to where you are.”
Pettersson’s entire tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, which spanned parts of seven seasons and 442 games, was all played with Sullivan as his head coach. It was the most productive campaign of his career, as this is a system he knows well and is very comfortable in.
Along with Sullivan, the veteran defenseman is also familiar with two of the assistant coaches on the staff: David Quinn and Ty Hennes. That kind of familiarity played a massive role in his willingness to waive his no-trade clause once talks began to pick up.
This is already the third time in his career that Pettersson has been traded. One attribute that has drawn teams to him is his reliability. He is consistent, capable of playing a top-four role and eating minutes effectively.
Pettersson will almost assuredly play a key role in the penalty kill units and has the kind of skill set that can be used up and down the depth chart, pairing nicely with all sorts of players. For now, he looks ticketed for the No. 2 pairing alongside the more offensive-minded Sean Durzi, who was acquired from the Utah Mammoth as part of the return package for Vincent Trocheck.
There is optimism that Pettersson can get back on track after an underwhelming stretch with the Canucks, who were the worst team in the NHL this past season. New York certainly hopes so after trading away a future first-round pick to bring him in.