NY Rangers Veteran Reportedly Not Requesting Trade From Team
The New York Rangers have been involved in a ton of trade rumors already this offseason, with a few of those deals coming to fruition.
Before they came on the clock with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, they acquired the rights to Pavel Dorofeyev of the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Nos. 26 and 92 in this year’s draft and a 2028 first-round pick that is top-10 protected.
The Rangers were also reportedly in the mix for Bowen Byram before the Chicago Blackhawks acquired him from the Buffalo Sabres. New York was also deep in negotiations with the Anaheim Ducks for Mason McTavish, but he was traded to the St. Louis Blues.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin is someone the Rangers are also pursuing now. But one shakeup to their defense that won’t occur is trading away veteran Vladislav Gavrikov.
Vladislav Gavrikov rumors being put to bed
Recently, some rumors were swirling that he could request a trade from the franchise because he didn’t sign up for a team that is partaking in a retool or rebuild. However, those rumors can be put to rest, according to Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
“We’ve seen some speculation on defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov’s situation. While Gavrikov didn’t have an easy transition coming to the Rangers, he hasn’t asked for a trade, according to a league source, and it’s hard to see New York looking to move him after signing him to a seven-year deal last summer,” they wrote.
Committing to him in the fashion in which they did, a trade certainly would have been surprising. But some rumors were swirling that the veteran defenseman could look to find his way back to the LA Kings, where his friend, Artemi Panarin, was traded.
Gavrikov spent parts of three seasons with the Kings before signing a seven-year deal worth $7 million annually with New York in free agency. He is someone they are committed to long-term, and he is coming off a career season on the ice.
Vladislav Gavrikov is major part of Rangers plans
The lefty recorded 35 points, which is the most in a single season. 14 goals scored were a career high, and he handed out 21 assists, which was the third most he has had in a single campaign.
Gavrikov is someone the team was relying on heavily, with him averaging 23:44 minutes per game on the ice. His 1945:28 of total ice time is the most he has played in one season, too.
That certainly doesn’t sound like someone the Rangers want to move on from, and the feeling is seemingly mutual from the veteran defenseman. Combined with Adam Fox, when he is healthy, New York has one of the best defensive pairings in the NHL.