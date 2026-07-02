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NY Rangers Veteran Reportedly Not Requesting Trade From Team

No trade request is coming from a New York Rangers veteran.

Kenneth Teape

Mar 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; A New York Rangers flag is seen in the crown during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden.
Mar 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; A New York Rangers flag is seen in the crown during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The New York Rangers have been involved in a ton of trade rumors already this offseason, with a few of those deals coming to fruition.

Before they came on the clock with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, they acquired the rights to Pavel Dorofeyev of the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Nos. 26 and 92 in this year’s draft and a 2028 first-round pick that is top-10 protected.

The Rangers were also reportedly in the mix for Bowen Byram before the Chicago Blackhawks acquired him from the Buffalo Sabres. New York was also deep in negotiations with the Anaheim Ducks for Mason McTavish, but he was traded to the St. Louis Blues.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin is someone the Rangers are also pursuing now. But one shakeup to their defense that won’t occur is trading away veteran Vladislav Gavrikov.

Vladislav Gavrikov rumors being put to bed

New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) skates against the Detroit Red Wings.
Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Madison Square Garden. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recently, some rumors were swirling that he could request a trade from the franchise because he didn’t sign up for a team that is partaking in a retool or rebuild. However, those rumors can be put to rest, according to Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).

“We’ve seen some speculation on defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov’s situation. While Gavrikov didn’t have an easy transition coming to the Rangers, he hasn’t asked for a trade, according to a league source, and it’s hard to see New York looking to move him after signing him to a seven-year deal last summer,” they wrote.

Committing to him in the fashion in which they did, a trade certainly would have been surprising. But some rumors were swirling that the veteran defenseman could look to find his way back to the LA Kings, where his friend, Artemi Panarin, was traded.

Gavrikov spent parts of three seasons with the Kings before signing a seven-year deal worth $7 million annually with New York in free agency. He is someone they are committed to long-term, and he is coming off a career season on the ice.

Vladislav Gavrikov is major part of Rangers plans

New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) gestures after scoring a goal.
Mar 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) gestures after scoring a goal in the first period against the against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden. / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lefty recorded 35 points, which is the most in a single season. 14 goals scored were a career high, and he handed out 21 assists, which was the third most he has had in a single campaign.

Gavrikov is someone the team was relying on heavily, with him averaging 23:44 minutes per game on the ice. His 1945:28 of total ice time is the most he has played in one season, too.

That certainly doesn’t sound like someone the Rangers want to move on from, and the feeling is seemingly mutual from the veteran defenseman. Combined with Adam Fox, when he is healthy, New York has one of the best defensive pairings in the NHL.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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