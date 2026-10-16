Why NY Rangers Sending Down Jaroslav Chmelar Will Help His Development

The New York Rangers had a tough night on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils. Following the 7-1 loss, the team elected to make another roster change.

Despite being 6-2 and on a two-game winning streak following the loss of Igor Shesterkin for the Rangers, the team was blown out by their rival on the road. While it’s still early, all three losses so far for New York have been on the road.

Things really unraveled during a five-minute span between the end of the first period and into the second. In the loss, the Rangers allowed four goals during this span, and the team elected to pull Dylan Garand.

Overall, it was a game to forget for a team that has played very well this season. New York should be able to put this one in the rearview mirror and get back on track.

However, with all of the injuries, there has been no shortage of roster moves and lineup changes for the Rangers so far. Following the loss to the Devils, the team elected to shake up their fourth line once again. It was just recently that Cole Beaudoin was sent down for Justin Dowling. Now, Jaroslav Chmelař will also be heading back to the AHL with Taylor Raddysh being recalled.

Getting Chmelar More Playing Time Makes Sense

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers forward Jaroslav Chmelar (49) during the game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similarly to the situation with Beaudoin, the fourth line hasn’t been playing a ton in these games of late. Due to power plays, penalty kills, or game flow, this unit hasn’t seen a ton of ice time.

For Chmelar, at just 23 years old, he needs time on the ice, and that is something that he isn’t getting right now. So far this season, he is averaging under 10 minutes per game. That just simply isn’t enough time for his development right now, and sending him to the AHL makes sense.

For New York, they still have Matt Rempe to help fill those minutes. However, it has been mostly Chmelar playing over him this season. With Raddysh coming up, it will be interesting to see what the split between him and Rempe is.

The winger is a lot more established than Chmelar, and will be able to give the Rangers effective minutes on the fourth line. With this roster move, New York is continuing to get a little more veteran presence on their roster. Hopefully, the move will help with Chmelar’s development.