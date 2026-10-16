NY Rangers Shake up Roster Recalling Veteran From Hartford

The New York Rangers have had to make several moves with their roster already in the early going of the 2026-27 season because of injuries.

During training camp, Adam Sykora was placed on IR with an injury that was going to keep him out for a few months. When the regular season started, backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and fourth-line center Joe Veleno landed on the IR with lower-body injuries that will keep them sidelined for multiple weeks.

The biggest blow was losing starting goalie Igor Shesterkin to a season-ending lower-body injury. That has thrust Dylan Garand into a prominent role, and the organization signed James Reimer to add more depth, as the veteran netminder agreed to a PTO with the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Speaking of Hartford, their forward group is going to look a little different. According to the official account for the New York Rangers Public Relations on X, the team has recalled veteran forward Taylor Raddysh from the Wolf Pack and has assigned Jaroslav Chmelar to Hartford.

Rangers recall Taylor Raddysh, assign Jaroslav Chmelar to Hartford

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers forward Jaroslav Chmelar (49) during the game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raddysh was in a battle all training camp for the final right wing spot on the NHL roster. He was part of the final cuts, along with Garand, and when he cleared waivers, he was assigned to the Wolf Pack roster.

Through four gams with Hartford, Raddysh recorded four points, scoring two goals and handing out two assists. Bringing him back to the NHL roster makes a lot sense because he is already an established veteran at this point with 373 NHL games on his resume.

He will be able to handle the ever-changing role that the No. 4 right wing spot has undergone this season. Matt Rempe was active on opening night against the Boston Bruins with Chmelar a healthy scratch.

Then, Chmelar played six games in a row, was a healthy scratch in one, and then back on the ice for a seventh game. However, he was averaging only 8:15 of ice time per game, so being reassigned to Hartford is a good thing for his development.

Taylor Raddysh has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. Jaroslav Chmelar has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) October 16, 2026

He can get the reps and playing time that he needs to continue his development. Raddysh will now share those fourth-line right-wing responsibilities with Rempe, who has appeared in only two games thus far.

This is the second move the Rangers have made in recent days that involves a younger player heading back to the Wolf Pack with a veteran being recalled. Cole Beaudoin, one of their top prospects, was originally called up when Veleno was injured.

He was reassigned to Hartford, with Justin Dowling, who now has 155 games of NHL experience, being recalled to take over as the No. 4 center in the lineup.