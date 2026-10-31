Why NY Rangers Should Not Pursue Nikita Kucherov

The New York Rangers are getting set for a big showdown on Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers. Following some time off, the team certainly will be hoping to play some better hockey than what they have had of late.

Following a strong start to the campaign, the Rangers have slipped up a bit of late. This is a group that has lost three in a row and five of their last six. While injuries have played a major role in that, New York still has expectations of being a playoff contender this year.

The Rangers were a very aggressive team this offseason in trying to improve, and while there is some more talent on the team, they will undoubtedly be looking to continue to build. Recently, another star player has reportedly requested a trade from his team. Even though he would make the Rangers a better unit, the fit might not be ideal.

NY Rangers Should Not Pursue Nikita Kucherov

Breaking: Nikita Kucherov has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning, sources tell @emilymkaplan. pic.twitter.com/3e4qXTIGDD — ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2026

With recent reports that Kucherov would like to be traded by the Tampa Bay Lightning, there are going to be no shortage of teams that will be looking to add the talented winger.

Obviously, as one of the best players in the league, he would go to any team he goes to. However, while there is no denying his talent level, he is 33 years old, and that impacts the potential timeline of when teams are going to be able to compete with him.

For teams that are rebuilding, adding him obviously doesn’t make sense. However, for the Rangers, they are in that strange in-between of this being the first year since Chris Drury announced they were retooling.

While Kucherov would be a fantastic addition, his age and where the Rangers currently stand might not make him the best fit. New York will be without Igor Shesterkin for the rest of this year, which means they aren’t going to be winning a Stanley Cup even if they added him.

Furthermore, there has been a focus on trying to get younger, and there are some good things in place. Young players like Gabe Perreault, Alexis Lafreniere, and Pavel Dorofeyev are all under 26 years old, meaning they have a while to be a good group together.

Also, with some of their best talent already on the wing, if the Rangers were going to make a big splash, adding a center would arguably be the top spot for them to pursue.

Overall, while Kucherov is a great player, the Rangers likely aren’t in the best position to make trading for him worthwhile.