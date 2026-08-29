Why Oliver Bjorkstrand Could End Up Being a Great Offseason Signing
The New York Rangers are coming off a bad campaign last season, and the focus this summer was solely on being better. However, the team did have to get a little creative in order to do so.
Coming off a year to forget, the Rangers were one of the most aggressive teams this summer in trying to improve. While there was a debate between whether or not they should be rebuilding or retooling, it was the retool that ultimately won.
Chris Drury worked the trade market hard, with this free agency class not being the best, and the team made a number of major moves. Adding Pavel Dorofeyev was the big addition for the team, but moves acquiring Sean Durzi and Marcus Pettersson are also impactful.
As expected with their poor record last year, there was no shortage of needs for New York. With a lot of cap space, the team didn’t make a ton of signings in free agency, but one that could end up being the most impactful was landing forward Oliver Bjorkstrand.
Why Bjorkstrand Could Be a Great Signing for NY Rangers
The Rangers were able to add the 31-year-old forward on a one-year, $4.5 million deal, which felt like some good value. While he might have had a down season with the Tampa Bay Lightning last year, in the previous four years he was a 20-goal scorer in each of them.
Scoring, especially on five-on-five, was a need for the Rangers, and there is certainly a scenario in which Bjorkstrand is going to be a second-line player for the team.
That is a line that is going to be key for the team next season. New York will be hoping for a bounce-back season for captain and center J.T. Miller. Furthermore, there is a possibility that it will be Dorofeyev on that line as well if Mike Sullivan wants to keep the trio that worked well last year on the first line.
If that ends up being the case, the second line is looking pretty strong for New York. All three of those players could be 20-goal scorers, and Dorofeyev is expected to be in the 30s.
Overall, with it being just a one-year commitment at what seems like a team-friendly number, the signing of Bjorkstrand could be one of the best moves by the team this summer.
Hopefully, all of the moves made by the Rangers, including the signing of Bjorkstrand, will help propel the team back toward being a playoff contender.