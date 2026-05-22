Why Trading Vincent Trocheck Would Make Sense for NY Rangers
With the offseason already starting for the New York Rangers, following missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year, the team will have plenty of time to figure out what their plan is going to be for the summer.
As the Rangers continue to try to retool, this summer feels like a pivotal one for the franchise. New York has made it clear that they are not rebuilding, and with that declaration will come expectations to be a playoff contender.
Right now, there is a lot of work to do for the roster in order to make that happen. Fortunately, they have some good things in place. At the NHL Draft, the Rangers will have two picks in the first round at five and 26. This will present them with the opportunity to get some much-needed young talent into a prospect pool that has been lackluster.
Furthermore, in free agency, they will have about $26 million to spend. While they likely wish this free agency class would have been a bit better, there are going to be some solid options for the team to pursue. However, while they have been moving out a lot of veteran talent in recent years, they didn’t end up trading center Vincent Trocheck at the trade deadline, and he is going to be a name to keep an eye on.
Why Trading Vincent Trocheck Makes Sense
Even though the Rangers have a desire to improve, they are still retooling, and that means that some of their top tradable assets could be on the move. Trocheck certainly fits in that category as a 32-year-old with plenty left in the tank.
Furthermore, with the veteran center on an affordable contract, especially after the recent rise in the salary cap, New York could be selling high on him. Despite missing some time last year, he still was a key contributor for the Rangers, but if the price is right this summer, trading him makes sense long-term.
New York could move him for some younger assets and then either sign a veteran center to a short-term deal as a stopgap option or give a younger player an increased role. Depth up the middle is a bit of a problem for the franchise, which makes moving him a little risky. However, there is going to be no better time than now to deal with him, and he could end up bringing them back a significant return.