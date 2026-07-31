Why Ultimate Goal for NY Rangers' Retool Should Be to Land Connor McDavid
The New York Rangers have had a very busy offseason as the team looks to be much-improved for next year. However, with the franchise retooling, this is still going to be a multi-year plan.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were a team that was focused on getting younger and getting better. The 2025-26 campaign was certainly one to forget, but it did result in the team getting the fifth overall pick and gave some young players a chance to develop.
Now, despite coming in last place in the Eastern Conference last year, New York could be a team that is able to contend for a playoff spot next season. This would be a big turnaround, but it is one that they are capable of if things go right.
However, while they might be able to contend for a playoff spot, there is still a lot of work to be done in order to become a Stanley Cup contender. With that being said, that might still take some time, and the ultimate goal for the team should still be to try and land Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.
McDavid Should Still Be Ultimate Goal for Rangers
With McDavid’s new contract extension kicking in to start next season, the clock is officially ticking for the Oilers. As arguably the best player in the game, Edmonton has failed to get over the hump and win a Stanley Cup.
After an early exit from the playoffs, the team once again shook up their bench, and a new coach will be taking over. Now, the pressure is really on the front office to find a way to build a winner, or it could end up costing them one of the best in the game.
For the Rangers, while the team obviously would have loved to see McDavid as a free agent this summer, the team should be prepared to make a major push for him in a couple of years if the Oilers continue to fall short.
It is going to be very important for New York to be able to make themselves a desirable destination to play for once again, and that process has begun. With players like Alberts Smits, Pavel Dorofeyev, Gabe Perreault, Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, and Alexis Lafreniere all likely to be major contributors when McDavid possibly hits free agency, that is a pretty solid group.
The center position is certainly one of concern for the team in the coming years with both J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad getting older. However, if the team were able to add one of the best in McDavid, the center spot would look much better very quickly.