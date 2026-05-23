Why Viggo Bjorck Makes Sense for NY Rangers in NHL Draft
The New York Rangers will be getting set for the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft, and there will be a lot of different options for them to consider.
Due to the Rangers dropping to fifth in the upcoming NHL Draft, it has made things a bit more difficult for the franchise. If they were to have landed in the top three, the team likely would have selected whoever was left between Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, and Caleb Malhotra. All three of these options were good fits for the team from a talent and positional standpoint.
Especially up the middle, the Rangers are in need of help both in the NHL and in their prospect pool. In free agency, it is going to be hard to make some significant improvements at this position, and big splashes would likely have to come from a trade.
Furthermore, the team might elect to move center Vincent Trocheck as well, which would further create a need for some help at the position. However, with his trade value likely at an all-time high, he could bring back some valuable assets for the franchise.
After the top three forwards, there does seem to be a noticeable drop in talent, but one player who could be on the radar is Viggo Bjorck.
Why Viggo Bjorck Makes Sense for Rangers
From a skill standpoint, there is certainly plenty to like about Bjorck. He is good on both ends of the ice and could be the type of skilled player up the middle that the team is looking for.
This is a franchise that is in desperate need of some help at the position, and Bjorck would certainly be available at fifth overall. While Malhotra is seemingly the consensus first center to come off the board, there could be a battle between Bjorck, Tynan, and Lawrence.
With things potentially being close between the two, it will be important for the Rangers to scout all of their options well. They unfortunately don’t have a great recent history of that, and they have missed on a number of lottery picks within the last 10 years.
Even though his size might be a bit of a concern, it has yet to impact his game at any of the levels at which he has performed. Overall, from a positional standpoint, he makes a ton of sense for the Rangers and will be an option for the team at fifth overall.