Wild Make Sense as Potential Trade Partner for NY Rangers Forward
The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason in which they are hoping to retool the roster a bit after missing the playoffs for the second straight year.
Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, this summer will be an important one for the Rangers, who certainly don’t want to miss the playoffs for a third straight year. New York has stated that they aren’t rebuilding and that this is going to be a retooling process, but that statement indicates they are trying to win.
However, even though the team might be looking to improve, they can also try to get a bit younger while doing so. The Rangers are going to have some nice cap space this summer to pursue free agents, and they also have two picks in the first round.
With a strong amount of assets, it is certainly possible that the team can get younger in the draft while making a couple of signings to help in free agency. However, while the team tries to improve, they do seem like they might move one of their veteran players. After failing to trade Vincent Trocheck at the trade deadline, it seems like he might be a player once again on the block for the Rangers. Furthermore, one of the top teams in the Western Conference could be a great landing spot.
Trocheck Makes Sense for Minnesota Wild
At the trade deadline, the Rangers were shopping their veteran center, and there were some links to the Wild, who were seeking upgrades. Minnesota made a big splash when they acquired Quinn Hughes, and the talented defenseman has helped change the franchise.
The Wild are in a contested series now with the Colorado Avalanche, and will be seeking to sustain their success not only this season, but for years to come. Even though the Rangers ultimately didn’t move Trocheck during the year, he will be a name mentioned frequently this summer with teams having a bit more cap flexibility, and likely more being interested.
New York is a team that is hoping to contend, but Trocheck seems like a player that they could move for some young talent and then fill that spot with perhaps a veteran center up the middle.
The Wild do make sense as a trade partner for them, and with their desire to win and improve, he makes sense for them as well. While what happens with them in the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be key, Trocheck to the Wild could be a fit worth keeping an eye on.