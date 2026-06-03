Wild Make Sense as Trade Partner for NY Rangers Forward
The New York Rangers are getting set for the offseason, and they will have a lot of big decisions to make this summer.
Coming off an awful year, the Rangers have a lot of things to accomplish this offseason if they are going to get back to being a contender. New York has a few notable areas to address, and some of them could be challenging to accomplish.
With a need for help in the scoring department and in their top six, how the Rangers will address these needs is going to be interesting to watch. While New York has a plethora of cap space, this free agency class is not looking like the best one, and options to improve are going to be limited.
As the Rangers go through their retool, improving is a goal, but they could also still move some of their veteran talent. One name that will be mentioned a lot is center Vincent Trocheck. The 32-year-old is going to be an extremely desirable trade target based on his production and salary. One team that could make sense if New York does elect to trade Trocheck is the Minnesota Wild.
Trocheck Is a Good Fit for Wild
Coming off a strong showing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Wild will be a team seeking to improve and be a contender once again next season. This summer, they made a big splash when they were able to acquire star defenseman Quinn Hughes.
The addition of the talented defender completely changed the course of the season for the Wild, but entering the final year of his contract next season, there is uncertainty about his future with the franchise.
While Minnesota would love to lock him up long-term, there is no guarantee that it will be able to accomplish that. Furthermore, while Hughes might be on the trade market if an extension can’t be reached, help up the middle is still a need for the Wild that Trocheck can fill.
Ideally, the team is able to lock Hughes up long-term this summer, and then Trocheck could be one of the additions that might put them over the top in the Western Conference. With the center position being a major need for a lot of teams, the Rangers are in a position to get a good haul for Trocheck. The Wild certainly make sense as a trade partner and could be a strong fit.