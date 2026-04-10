NY Rangers Rookie Seen as Potential Point Per Game Player
As the New York Rangers look to finish the season strong, the team has to be encouraged by some of the things that they have seen down the stretch.
While it has overall been a disappointing season for the Rangers, they have been playing much better of late. Even with a recent loss to the Buffalo Sabres, New York has won five of their last seven games.
During that stretch and even going back further, it has been the offensive production that has really helped catapult them to more success. Some of the veteran stars like Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox are playing really well of late, and that has likely had a bit of a trickle-down effect on some of their younger players.
As New York tries to navigate this offseason, they will be doing some more retooling rather than rebuilding it seems. With a good amount of cap space, they will undoubtedly be players for some of the best players available. However, it is important for them to continue to develop some of the young talent on the team.
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that Rangers rookie Gabe Perreault would be an impact player and average a point per game.
Perreault Has Immense Potential
The former first-round pick for New York in 2023 has been able to grab a significant role with the team in his rookie season and has made some excellent progress in his development. In 46 games this season, he has totaled 25 points with 10 goals and 15 assists.
In the last 20 games, Perreault has really been playing well, with 17 points during that span. There has been a good balance with seven goals and 10 assists, but he also had a memorable performance of late. Against the Detroit Red Wings, he was able to record his first career hat trick.
Head coach Mike Sullivan has instilled a lot of confidence in the rookie, putting him on the first line for New York. Playing alongside Zibanejad and Alexis Lafreniere has undoubtedly helped him improve. Now, he is feeling comfortable playing with some of the best players on the team, and his confidence is clearly on the rise.
With just a couple of games to go this season, the performance of Perreault will be something to watch. He is clearly someone that the team hopes will be a player that will be able to build around going forward.