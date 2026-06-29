Grading the NY Rangers’ Draft Pick of Ben MacBeath
For the New York Rangers, focusing on defensemen in the 2026 NHL Draft was an absolute need; after drafting Alberts Smits in the first round, this need was additionally met via the drafting of Ben MacBeath in the second round at No. 64 overall.
MacBeath is a good two-way defenseman coming out of the Western Hockey League (WHL)'s Calgary Hitmen and is committed to the University of Denver for the 2026-27 NCAA season. He's known for his physicality and strong movement in the offensive zone and has the potential to become a solid fourth or fifth blueliner for the Rangers one day.
"I think I've got a good skating ability that'll allow me to cover a lot of ice and make an impact that way. I'm a really competitive guy and I hope to bring that each and every day to practice and in games," MacBeath said in his media availability following being drafted in Buffalo, N.Y.
But how well would President and General Manager Chris Drury do on a report card for his drafting of Ben MacBeath?
A Grade — Why Chris Drury Picked Just Right Drafting Ben MacBeath
MacBeath knows how to produce — the Calgary native led all Hitmen defencemen in scoring during his rookie season, recording seven goals and 44 assists for 51 points in 67 regular-season games.
The left-shot defenseman also represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he finished with a +5 rating. His campaign additionally earned him a nomination for WHL Rookie of the Year.
MacBeath finished 12th among rookie skaters in the WHL with 51 points and 16th among defenders.
"I was super excited," MacBeath said of his reaction to becoming a member of the Rangers. "There was a lot of stress in that [the draft process] and then when I was called by the Rangers, I was super happy ... it was pretty awesome."
MacBeath stands at 6-foot-2, weighing 188 pounds. His skillset is centered around his confidence with the puck, paired with an ability to make strong passes. Other reports have also indicated his patience to be a major strength when on the ice.
In short, MacBeath was a solid pick for the Blueshirts and, at the very least, will become an organizational depth piece. Drury went into this year's draft knowing he needed to boost his prospect pool — especially when it came to defensemen.
Targeting MacBeath immediately after having drafted Smits was the right call, and he easily deserves an A for it.