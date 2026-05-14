NY Rangers Could Target Teen as Caleb Malhotra Alternative in NHL Draft
The New York Rangers had to be disappointed when the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery results were revealed, and they fell to the No. 5 pick.
They are still in a great position to add a high-upside player to the mix, and in an ideal world, Caleb Malhotra would be their selection. The son of former Rangers first-round pick Manny Malhotra, he would address a glaring need in the middle of their lineup.
However, his postseason explosion has him moving up the rankings quickly. Some evaluators and scouts believe that he will be off the board in the first three selections, which puts the Rangers in a precarious position.
If New York is dead set on adding a center with the No. 5 pick, there are two options that have emerged in the tier below Maholtra: Djurgårdens IF’s Viggo Björck and Boston University’s Tynan Lawrence.
Tynan Lawrence could be Rangers target with No. 5 pick
Of the two, it is Lawrence whom Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) believes the Rangers would lean toward if that is the direction they want to head in.
“The year prior, Lawrence’s stock was trending up after serving as a go-to player for the USHL champion Muskegon Lumberjacks. If New York prioritizes adding center help, my sense is that he’d be the most likely candidate,” Mercogliano wrote.
There is a lot to like about Bjorck’s game. He had a historically productive 2024-25 season, setting his Swedish junior league’s record for points in a season with 74. He is incredibly skilled, but there is one area in which he falls short, based on the history of the president and general manager, Chris Drury.
Bjorck is only 5-foot-9, which could lead to him transitioning out of the center position and becoming a winger. That could diminish his value.
Also, for a front office that has coveted size when evaluating draft picks in the past, Lawrence better fits the bill in that regard, being listed at 6-feet and 185 pounds.
While going off the board at No. 5 would be viewed as a reach by some, it wasn’t too long ago that Lawrence was projected to be selected in that range. But a preseason injury and transitioning to Boston University halfway through the year have diminished his stock a little bit.
In 18 games with BU, he recorded seven points, handing out five assists with two goals scored. Some growing pains were had, but with college hockey viewed as better competition than most junior levels, it could be seen as a good thing that he got some experience under his belt at that level.