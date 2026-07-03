Rangers Receive Honest Grade for Their 2026 NHL Draft Selections
With the 2026 NHL Draft officially coming to an end, The Athletic revealed its grades for each team for the draft.
The New York Rangers, who picked up Alberts Smits with the No. 5 overall pick, fared pretty well overall in this year’s draft grades, receiving a B- overall.
Smits is considered one of the most physically formidable defensemen in this year’s draft class. He is projected to be a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL, displaying impressive mobility, especially considering that he is listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 lbs.
At just 18 years old, Smits displays a maturity about himself on the ice. He has the smarts and IQ to back up his physical dominance and has the potential to compete at the top level.
Rangers started draft strong with Albert Smits
The Athletic’s Corey Pronman provided this insight on Smits’ ability to contribute on both ends of the ice.
“He can make a reliable first pass, has a big point shot and defends very well due to his length and feet,” Pronman said.
Smits is projected to have “quality amounts” of offense at the top level, with a key reason being his competitiveness and willingness to use his body and size to his advantage by playing the man and not just the puck.
The Rangers’ second pick in the draft was Ben MacBeath, who was selected No. 64 overall in the second round on Day 2 of the NHL Draft.
MacBeath is another defenseman who is known for being smooth and athletic at the same time. He displays a powerful and fluid stride while skating, with a high IQ of the game.
“[MacBeath] brings traits New York needs more of from its back end, with smooth skating and puck-moving capabilities,” Pronman said.
He is projected to become a third or fourth defensive liner for the Rangers someday, according to The Athletic.
“If he adds some meanness or a top-end offensive element, he could be a top-four D, but as of now, he projects as a third-pair defender,” Pronman said.
On Day 2, New York opted to select a goaltender in Danai Shaiikov. At 6-foot-2 and 192 lbs, his quickness and athleticism are what stand out to scouts, traits that can give him an advantage at the NHL level.
The Rangers hadn’t drafted a goalie since 2021, so the decision to select a goaltender made sense.
While Shaiikov could be inconsistent at times, according to his scouting report, his traits seem to be about average when comparing his ability to others in the NHL.
“[Shaiikov] brings quickness in net, but he’s very much a developmental project,” according to Pronman.
When it comes to The Athletic’s overall draft grade of a B- for New York, it seems to be a fair and reasonable analysis of the job the Rangers did at this year’s NHL Draft.