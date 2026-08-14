NY Rangers Listed as One of 3 Suitors for Evander Kane
The New York Rangers have done a lot of work revamping a roster that finished in last place in the Eastern Conference last season with only 77 points.
The talent level has certainly improved heading into training camp for the 2026-27 season, but team president and general manager Chris Drury is still on the lookout for some help up front. Ideally, they would add someone who can be a top-six contributor at forward, but finding that caliber of player is easier said than done.
Defenseman Braden Schneider could be used as a trade chip to address their desire to add a forward. If the team goes into free agency, Patrik Laine is someone who has been linked to the Rangers.
However, there is one more veteran free agent forward whom Gabriel Foley of Pro Hockey Rumors believes New York should be a potential suitor for: Evander Kane. The Rangers were mentioned along with the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights as teams who could be interested in bringing him aboard for a 17th season in the NHL.
Would Rangers be good fit for Evander Kane?
A well-traveled forward who has suited up for five different franchises, he is one of the last players in the league to have suited up for the Atlanta Thrashers. A physical power forward, he certainly fits the mold of the “No B.S” mantra that head coach Mike Sullivan wanted to instill in his team.
Kane has led the NHL in penalty minutes twice, in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20, with 153 and 122, respectively. Described as a “grinder” type player, he does offer some offensive upside, especially on the power play unit.
Last season with the Vancouver Canucks, he was on the No. 2 unit and recorded seven points, with two goals and five assists. The coaching staff trusted him as one of six forwards who played at least 100 minutes on the man advantage.
After missing the entire 2024-25 campaign, Kane had 31 total points with the Canucks last season, with 13 goals and 18 assists. He racked up 92 penalty minutes, as his style of play fit well alongside their star center, Elias Pettersson.
Rangers may be better off going youth route
While the veteran forward offers some offensive upside along with the toughness and playoff experience he would bring to the roster, it is fair to wonder just how good of a fit he would be for New York.
At this stage of his career, he isn’t a surefire top-six option, which is what the team is seeking. He certainly fits the kind of style that Sullivan is looking to play, which could make him an affordable option to bring in.
Alas, the Rangers’ roster is already full of middle and bottom-six options. Adding another may not be the best course of action, as those opportunities could go to younger players within the organization looking to develop.