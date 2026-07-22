NY Rangers Undoubtedly Improved Despite Some Chris Drury Missteps
There was a lot of work that had to be done with the New York Rangers roster this offseason.
After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference, pressure was mounting for team president and general manager Chris Drury to pick a direction for the team. He elected to retool the team on the fly, which led to using some future assets to get better right away.
The moves have undoubtedly improved the Rangers from a talent perspective. This is a much deeper and complete team, on paper, than the one that ended the 2025-26 campaign. Several of the team’s biggest needs were addressed, which will lead to a better product on the ice.
Alas, it wasn’t a perfect offseason for Drury, with a scout giving him some credit for the offseason overall despite some missteps along the way.
Rangers roster is much-improved this offseason
“I think Chris (Drury) has made some missteps along the way, but at the same time, I do think they’re in a better spot now than they were at this time last year,” a scout said, via Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
In need of some scoring punch, the team acquired Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights and signed Oliver Bjorkstrand in free agency. Dorofeyev has scored 35+ goals in back-to-back seasons, while Bjorkstrand has six seasons on his resume of 20+ goals scored.
The defense was in need of an overhaul behind Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov, their No. 1 pairing. Marcus Pettersson was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks to help the defense on the left, and Sean Durzi was part of the return package from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Vincent Trocheck.
New York’s organizational pipeline was restocked with Alberts Smits being selected No. 5 in the 2026 NHL Draft, Liam Greentree being acquired in the Artemi Panarin trade from the Los Angeles Kings and Cole Beaudoin joining Durzi from the Mammoth.
There was undoubtedly a lot to like, but there were some moves that left people scratching their heads. The strategy in the draft will be questioned as the Rangers came away with five left-handed defensemen and didn’t select a forward until pick No. 81 when center Tomas Chrenko had his name called.
Some Rangers trades could hurt long-term
There will also be some criticisms of the assets unloaded in trades. People will point to three first-round picks being traded away, with two heading to the Golden Knights and one going to the Canucks.
However, the additions of Dorofeyev and Pettersson are viewed in a positive light. The same cannot be said about goalie Joonas Korpisalo, whom New York acquired, along with his $3 million cap hit, from the Boston Bruins in exchange for Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round pick.
Not only did the acquisition take up precious cap space, but a future selection was included as well, which was a misuse of assets.
Some of the moves made will be judged over time. However, one thing is for sure: the Rangers will be improved during the 2026-27 season based on this offseason.