NY Rangers Propsect Seen as Potential Future Captain
The New York Rangers have had a busy offseason, and as the team hopes to be much better next year, they are looking toward the future as well.
Finding the balance between getting younger and better for next season was the goal for the Rangers coming into this summer. This was certainly a challenging task for the team, but Chris Drury has made a lot of good moves to improve the group for both the long-term and the short-term.
With frustrations growing after a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, the team certainly has improved this summer. However, while a majority of the moves the Rangers made helped the team in the short term, they also made a couple of trades that were geared more toward the future.
Even though Braden Schneider has yet to be dealt, the team did make a couple of other deals this summer with players from last year. Will Borgen was sent to the Boston Bruins for draft picks, but it was a veteran forward who was dealt that was one of the more significant moves by the franchise.
Bill Armstrong of the Utah Mammoth recently spoke with Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required) about the Vincent Trocheck trade and the type of player that the Rangers are getting back in prospect in Cole Beaudoin.
Armstrong Believes Beaudoin Can Be Future Captain
With Trocheck’s value being through the roof this summer, the Rangers were expecting to get a significant return for him, and they appear to have accomplished that.
In addition to landing the talented prospect in Beaudoin, New York also got Sean Durzi, who will likely be starting on the right side of the blueline for their second pair.
With a top-four defenseman and a talented prospect, the Rangers have to be pleased. While Durzi will help now, Beaudoin’s development will be key. As a player who could be a second-line center, whether or not he reaches his potential will be important.
Armstrong certainly sang his praises, complementing him on his willingness to do whatever it takes to win. Being seen as a player who could be a future captain for the Rangers is certainly an encouraging thing to hear for New York.
With the potential to be a second-line center in the NHL along with his leadership abilities at a young age, Beaudoin is going to be an exciting player to watch for the Rangers in the coming years.