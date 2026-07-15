Signing Braden Schneider Limits NY Rangers for Rest of Free Agency
A busy offseason for the New York Rangers continues to roll on with the team still making decisions for next season.
Following their disappointing campaign, the Rangers were hungry to improve, and that has certainly been accomplished. New York has a lot more talent than they did last season, and they addressed some major needs.
At forward, the team most notably added Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade. The 25-year-old forward is coming off a 37-goal campaign and filled a major need for the team up front.
Furthermore, while the team did have a strong first-pair on defense when healthy, they lacked quality depth behind them. That was another area that they addressed with a new second-pair. However, they did have a player in Braden Schneider who they needed to decide what to do with.
As a restricted free agent, the team has had some options, but it has appeared like he was going to be traded coming into the summer. However, nothing has been done yet. Recently, the two sides agreed to a one-year contract, but that will have an impact on the team as well.
Signing Schneider Limits What Rangers Can Do in Free Agency
With a desire still to add a forward for their top nine, the salary cap situation for New York has suddenly become a bit more interesting. Schneider signing a deal worth $5.5 million was certainly a surprise and likely more than many were expecting.
A one-year deal in the $4 million range felt like it would have been a bit fairer. However, he got a nice deal from New York to avoid the arbitration hearing.
For the Rangers, this was a team that entered the offseason with a plethora of cap space, but has since seen it dwindle. According to PuckPedia.com, they have just under $2.5 million left with 22 of the 23 roster spots filled.
Now, New York could always look to deal Schneider still this offseason , and they have been seeking a top nine forward for him. Perhaps with his contract being squared away now, more teams will be interested in him. However, the asking price for the Rangers could be a touch high based on his production.
As New York tries to put the final touches on this offseason, figuring out whether or not they will trade Schneider is going to be important. The 24-year-old might have potential, but he was a disappointment for the team last year, and moving him could be best.