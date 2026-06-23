NY Rangers See Two Ideal Trade Targets in Jordan Kyrou and William Eklund Get Dealt
With the offseason starting to heat up, the New York Rangers have seen a couple of ideal trade targets get dealt to other teams.
Coming into the summer, the Rangers were a team that was hoping to make a splash or two and turn this thing around. Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference, there is undoubtedly some pressure on the team to improve this summer.
New York has a plethora of cap space and two picks in the first round, but with the talent in free agency lacking a bit this year, making significant improvements that way is going to be a challenge.
Working the trade market appeared to be the most logical way for them to try and get better this summer, but teams have been wheeling and dealing of late, and some players who would make sense for New York are now off the board. This is certainly a concern for the Rangers if they are indeed trying to make a splash.
Rangers Miss Out on Two Ideal Trade Targets
With the offseason heating up, it was a busy late afternoon and early evening in the NHL with a couple of significant trades. After dealing Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers, the Ottawa Senators were able to bring in William Eklund in exchange for a package led by the ninth overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.
Furthermore, shortly after, it was the St. Louis Blues sending Jordan Kyrou to the Washington Capitals.
Both of these names were players that made sense for the Rangers to try to acquire this offseason, but with both being dealt, New York has missed out.
This offseason figures to be a wild one when it comes to trades, and so far, it has not been a disappointment. However, for the Rangers, the direction that the team is going in after missing out on a couple of players that made sense for them figures to be a rebuild.
While there are still going to be options for them to try and make a splash, some of the bigger names like Tkachuk and Dylan Larkin didn’t have the Rangers on their preferred list.
For New York, focusing on building through the draft and being patient does make sense, but both Eklund and Kyrou would have made really solid additions. Now, it will be interesting to see what the Rangers try to do this summer to improve.