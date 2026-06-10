NY Rangers Should Hope to be on Dylan Larkin's Radar If Destinations Expand
The New York Rangers are getting set for what should be an important offseason, and the team will have some big decisions to make regarding the direction of the team.
Following a bad year, the Rangers are continuing to retool their roster, but the team is also in search of snapping their two-year playoff drought. New York still has some good talent on their team, but they are in need of some help.
Fortunately, they have a lot of cap space and two first-round picks to help them achieve that. While the draft picks will help them improve their prospect pool, how the Rangers look to spend their money will be interesting.
This year, the free agency class isn’t the strongest when it comes to adding forwards for the top six. With this being the biggest need for New York, options are going to be limited. However, the team could look to go to the trade market for some help. Recently, Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin requested a trade. Unfortunately, the Rangers didn’t make his initial cut of preferred destinations.
Rangers Should Hope to Be on Larkin’s Radar
With the star center requesting a trade and their reportedly only being three teams on the list, that will make dealing him quite difficult. As of now, Larkin would like to play for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, and Florida Panthers.
After missing the playoffs once again with the Red Wings, Larkin is seemingly looking to play for a contender, and his preferred options are a good indication of that. For the Rangers, while they might not be in the same position as those teams, they would undoubtedly like to add a player of the caliber of Larkin.
The talented forward is a consistent 30-goal scorer up the middle and would be a great addition to the top six of the Rangers. New York is a team that would like to make a splash if the opportunity presented itself, and as of now, Larkin is the best option on the trade market to accomplish that.
If talks with those three teams don’t go well for Detroit, they could go back to Larkin and tell him to provide them with some more options. New York might not be a contender, but the allure of playing for the Rangers and being their star could be an appealing selling point. Overall, if he does add more teams to his list, New York will certainly be hoping to make it.