New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Should Pursue Struggling Former Top 5 Pick From Kraken

Does a struggling forward from the Seattle Kraken make sense for the New York Rangers to pursue?

Nick Ziegler

Oct 16, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The inaugural season patch and team logo are seen on the jersey worn by a member of the Seattle Kraken during a stop in play against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period at Nationwide Arena.
Oct 16, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The inaugural season patch and team logo are seen on the jersey worn by a member of the Seattle Kraken during a stop in play against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period at Nationwide Arena. / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
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The New York Rangers are getting set for an important offseason, and while they will be looking to make a few splashes, some smaller moves could also benefit the team. 

Due to the Rangers finishing last in the Eastern Conference this season, changes will certainly be coming for the team this summer. New York holds themselves to a higher standard than what they showed this year in terms of their record and the retooling that has been happening over the last couple of seasons will have to eventually result in some success on the ice.

With a lot of cap space and two picks in the first round of the NHL Draft, New York is in a great position to make improvements and should be a major player in free agency. However, with this class not being the strongest, how the Rangers will attack it will be interesting to see. 

Furthermore, due to their draft capital and cap room, the team could also work the trade market. There could be some big names that become available, but New York could also get creative and try to buy low on some players that they might be able to develop. 

One option for the Rangers to improve up the middle while getting younger would be Shane Wright from the Seattle Kraken. 

Wright Could Use a Change 

Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright going for the puck
Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright / Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images

The former fourth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft hasn’t been able to find his groove with the Kraken, and the struggles and changes for the franchise of late probably haven’t helped the situation. 

During the 2024-25 campaign, it looked like Wright might be getting ready to live up to the expectations of being a top-five pick in the draft. He was able to total 44 points with 19 goals and 25 assists. 

Unfortunately, he took a major step back this year and totaled just 27 points with 12 goals and 15 assists. It certainly was a disappointing season for the young center, but the Rangers could be a good chance of scenery for him. 

Even though New York has had some struggles developing players, Wright would fill a positional need for the team and, at just 22 years old, could become a building block for the franchise as well. 

While he wouldn’t be the impact add that the Rangers are seeking for their top six, he could be a valuable asset if they can help him reach his potential. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20