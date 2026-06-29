Multiple 2026 NHL Draft Picks on NY Rangers Development Camp Roster
The New York Rangers did a great job of restocking their organizational pipeline during the 2026 NHL Draft.
They addressed a major need with the No. 5 pick, selecting Albert Smits, who was considered the most NHL-ready defenseman in the draft. A lefty, he should fill out their top four and be an asset for years to come.
In the middle rounds, the Rangers did a great job of taking some swings on highly skilled players who can be afforded the time to develop. Ben MacBeath and Tomas Chrenko, selected Nos. 64 and 81 are intriguing prospects. As is goaltender Danai Shaiikov, who was selected No. 67 overall.
New York fans have to feel much better about the future outlook of the team, especially after the acquisition of Pavel Dorofeyev. With back-to-back 35+ goal seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights, he addresses their need for a top-six forward upgrade offensively.
Rangers announce development camp roster
While fans will have to wait to see him on the ice until training camp in a few months, almost all of the team’s draft picks from this year are going to be hitting the ice with their new club very soon.
The Rangers' development camp is starting on June 29, and their roster features nearly every player selected in the 2026 NHL Draft. Only one player, Ivan Patrikhayev, who was selected No. 193, isn’t on the roster.
All eight of their other draft picks, the ones mentioned previously, along with Charlie Morrison, Spencer Bowes, Andre Mondoux and Darian Anderson, will be in attendance for the camp, which will hold on-ice sessions at Flyers Training Center in Vorhees, New Jersey.
Along with the players drafted this year, some of the team’s top prospects will also be participating. Liam Greentree, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the Artemi Panarin deal, is on the roster.
Jacob Battaglia, acquired in the Brennan Othmann trade, will also be in attendance. As will recent top draft picks EJ Emery and Malcolm Spence. Drew Fortescue, who got a shot in the NHL down the stretch of the 2025-26 season, is taking part.
Undrafted free agents, who don’t have any affiliation with the organization, will also be taking part, looking to get their foot in the door with an NHL franchise. Those players are Hunter Hady, Jesse Allecia, Dayne Beuker, Giovanni DiGiullian, Alex Pelletier, and Kalder Varga.
It will be great to see some of these young guys on the ice for multiple sessions on June 29, June 30 and July 1 before a final session on July 2 brings camp to a close.