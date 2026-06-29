Multiple 2026 NHL Draft Picks on NY Rangers Development Camp Roster

#NYR Development camp begins tomorrow, here’s the schedule and roster:



June 29

Session 1: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Session 2: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Session 3: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM



June 30

Session 1: 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Session 2: 11:45 AM - 12:30 PM

Session 3: 1:30 PM - 2:15 PM



July 1… pic.twitter.com/k6NTDgUErk