Breaking Down What Drew Fortescue is Prioritizing This Offseason for NY Rangers
Drew Fortescue, only 21 years old, saw his NHL debut for the New York Rangers on March 27 of the most recent season. His play following the coveted rookie lap drew attention thanks to the young defenseman posting an assist in his first time on NHL ice.
But with the 2025-26 season in the rearview for the Rangers and Fortescue already turning heads in getting his first taste of league play after being selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft, what's next for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medalist?
At his 2026 Exit Day interviews, Fortescue said his priority this offseason is to focus on his size and strength.
"The biggest thing for me is definitely getting bigger and stronger. I'm just sticking around here, training at Prentiss — I'll be going there. I'm excited for it and just excited for it to start and for me to get to work," Fortescue said.
Could Drew Fortescue Work With Matt Rempe This Offseason?
If Fortescue is focused on becoming both bigger and stronger this offseason, a natural face for him to turn to would be budding enforcer Matt Rempe.
Rempe's 2025-26 season took a turn due to a broken thumb he sustained in an on-ice bout with San Jose Sharks' Ryan Reaves on Oct. 23; Rempe would return to the lineup in the winter, but still faced limitations due to the previously mentioned thumb injury.
However, going into the offseason Rempe was fully cleared for on-ice activities and is working on his game, as he's already stated.
“I’m very confident,” Rempe said about whether he'll be healthy for training camp. “I've had the last two months to start really trying to build it back and now have until September to just work at it every day. That's the number number one focus.”
So, with Rempe training this offseason, why not work a bit with Fortescue?
As he said, Fortescue will be training this summer alongside teammates at Prentiss Hockey Performance in Stamford, Conn. Well, Rempe and Rangers alike are known for training there — with Rempe also being the self-proclaimed knockout champion of Prentiss Hockey Performance per Vincent Z. Mercogliano.
Rempe is known for his size, and his strength. At 23 years old, he's similar in age to Fortescue, and his 6'9", 261-pound frame is certainly something for Fortescue to look up to.
Whether it's with Rempe or not, it is likely Fortescue will begin next season with the Rangers' AHL affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack. However, the Rangers are light on the prospect pool of defensemen on the left side; and for Fortescue a strong showing at Training Camp and a bulk in size/strength could see him breaking through.
Fortescue concluded the 2025-26 season with two points across two assists. At Exit Day interviews, Fortescue already stated he's looking forward to his time in the gym in order to grow those numbers and will be doing all he can to return to the Blueshirts' lineup for 2026-27.
“I know that it's going to be a lot of work and that's something that I'm looking forward to. I got a taste, and now it’s, ‘How do I come back and make this team out of camp next year?' Fortescue also said. "It’s going to be a lot of time on the ice, a lot of time in the gym, and I’m excited for that this summer."