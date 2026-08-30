NY Rangers Prospect Is a Coach’s Dream With Attitude and Work Ethic
If the New York Rangers are going to climb out of the hole they find themselves in as the Eastern Conference cellar dwellers, they will need some of their younger players to step up and perform well in the NHL.
Not only would that help their long-term outlook by finally developing talent, but it would also help them maintain as much salary cap flexibility next offseason to spend on established talent outside of the organization to address any weaknesses that arise on the roster.
While fans would love to see everyone develop into high-end, top-six options, that isn’t a role everyone is going to be able to fill. For a team to be successful, there needs to be balance throughout all of the lines and players who are willing to do the little things to help a team win.
One of the players who fall into that category for the Rangers is Adam Sykora, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the organizational pipeline, as shared by Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required).
Adam Sykora remains top prospect in Rangers pipeline
Sykora, the No. 63 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his debut with New York near the end of the 2025-26 season, appearing in 11 games. It was a great first impression, scoring three goals and adding one assist.
Beyond his production on the ice, it is his personality and willingness to do whatever it takes for the team that is going to lead to a long and prosperous NHL career.
“He’s formed an identity,” a scout with an Eastern Conference club, speaking on condition of anonymity to evaluate another team’s player, added in an interview with The Athletic. “Infectious personality. He’s excited, and coaches like that. He brings something to the table.”
One of the youngest players in the Class of 2022, he is only 22, so there is plenty of time for him to continue developing his game. However, listed at 5-foot-11, which is on the generous side, Sykora has all the makings of a long-time bottom-six forward.
And that is something he is more than willing to embrace. During his time with the Hartford Wolf Pack last season before his call-up, Sykora was on pace for a career high in points. His previous high was 30 in 71 games played, and he had already recorded 29 in 62 games.
Adam Sykora has tools to become regular in Rangers' lineup
He was a key part of the team’s penalty kill units, and that is something he projects to do in the NHL as well.
“He seems like he’s got the attitude, seems like he’s got the work ethic,” the scout said. “Seems like he knows that he has to find a nest, bring something to the table, which he does: It’s PK and speed.”
Overall team speed is something Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan has mentioned as an area of improvement for the 2026-27 season. Sykora can certainly help, providing the team with some youth and that infectious personality to help keep the locker room upbeat even in trying times.
With his motor and work ethic, the young forward has what it takes to carve out a role in the NHL with the Rangers at some point this season as he continues his development.