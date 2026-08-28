NY Rangers Prospect Shoots up Ranking in 2024 NHL Re-Draft
If the New York Rangers are going to start to turn things around on the ice, they need to begin developing the younger players in their organizational pipeline.
There are some solid pieces on the NHL roster right now, such as forwards Will Cuylle, Noah Laba and Gabe Perreault, who are all locked into spots in the top three lines of the lineup. However, others are working their way through the pipeline; the team hopes they can be contributors in the near future.
One player who has emerged for the franchise is Nathan Aspinall. A fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, No. 159 overall, he is only 20 years old and has started to turn some heads with his production in the OHL as one of the best players in the junior league.
Possessing great size at 6-foot-6 and 185 pounds, he has incredible skill that is starting to translate on the ice. While he isn’t the best skater, which isn’t too surprising given his size, he is doing other things to overcome it and turn himself into arguably one of the biggest steals in the 2024 NHL Draft based on his progress.
Where did Nathan Aspinall rank in 2024 NHL re-draft?
Just how much has he improved in the eyes of evaluators? In a 2024 NHL re-draft done by Corey Pronman of The Athletic (subscription required), Aspinall has shot up the rankings. The No. 159 pick has been placed in the “Middle of the lineup player” tier, coming in at No. 34.
There are only three players who made a bigger jump in the rankings than the Rangers prospect: defenseman Basile Sansonnens of the Vancouver Canucks, center Matvei Korotky of the St. Louis Blues and center Vojtech Hradec of the Utah Mammoth.
That trio moved up 159, 163 and 135 spots, respectively, while Aspinall moved up 125 spots. Nine players in total moved up at least 100 spots, with some players making incredible strides in the first two years since being drafted.
Playing for the Flint Firebirds in the OHL, where he was named captain, Aspinall recorded 94 points in 65 games played, scoring 33 goals and handing out 61 assists. He had a plus/minus ratio of +21 and totaled 42 penalty minutes.
That production didn’t slow down in the postseason. In seven games played, he recorded 17 points, lighting the lamp 10 times and handing out seven assists. He had a plus/minus ratio of +7 and two penalty minutes.
Projected to be a middle-six winger in the NHL, that is incredible value for a player who was selected in the fifth round of his draft.