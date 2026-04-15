NY Rangers Prospect’s Stock on the Rise With Monster OHL Season
The 2025-26 NHL regular season wasn’t great for the New York Rangers, who are missing the postseason for a second consecutive year.
However, there is a lot of hope and optimism that things are looking up for the organization. Young players are performing at a high level down the stretch, and the team has been playing much better as a result.
Excitingly, there will be another high-level prospect added to the mix in the 2026 NHL Draft, where the Rangers will pick no worse than eighth. That will be a golden opportunity to add to an emerging young core that includes Gabe Perreault, Will Cuylle, Adam Sykora, Noah Laba and Matthew Roberson already contributing.
Alas, there are already youngsters in the organization who are starting to turn some heads with their production on the ice. One of those players to keep an eye on is Nathan Aspinall, a left winger with the Flint Firebirds.
Nathan Aspinall had monster 2025-26 season
A fifth-round pick of New York in the 2024 NHL Draft, he has burst onto the scene as one of the most productive point producers in the OHL. He has been with the Firebirds since he was 16 years old, starting in the 2022-23 campaign.
His performance has steadily improved each year in the OHL. That first season, he registered four points in 29 games with three assists and one goal. Those numbers jumped to 34 points in 65 games the following campaign, with 18 goals and 16 assists.
Aspinall became more of a playmaker during the 2024-25 season with 30 assists to go along with 17 goals, for 47 points, in 62 games. He also got into five games with the Hartford Wolf Pack but didn’t register a point.
However, this past season, in his age-19 campaign, he burst onto the scene. In 65 games, he scored 33 points with 61 assists for a career-high 94 points. It was the first time in his career that he had a positive plus/minus ratio at +21.
Aspinall didn’t slow down in the postseason. In seven games, he scored eight goals with seven assists, registering a +8 plus/minus. Despite his production, Flint is currently trailing the Windsor Spitfires 3-0 in their second-round playoff series.
Possessing an intimidating size, being listed at 6-foot-7 and 207 pounds, to go along with an incredible level of skill, Aspinall is going to push for a spot on the Rangers roster next season with his arrow pointing up after a breakout campaign.