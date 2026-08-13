NY Rangers Need Forward Prospects To Earn NHL Roster Spots
New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury did a solid job of upgrading the team's talent this offseason.
The Rangers are in a position where they could compete for a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division with the players currently on the team. Alas, there is still some work to be done if they are to become true contenders, just as they were two years ago before this teardown began.
New York is in a good spot with its salary cap, as no true anchors are holding the team back salary-cap-wise. There aren’t many contracts creating excellent value either, outside of defenseman Adam Fox, who has one of the best contracts in the NHL.
Next offseason, Drury has a chance to be aggressive again, with the team projected to have nearly $35 million in cap space. However, to be able to spend that money on talent outside of the organization, the team needs some of its prospects to emerge as legitimately NHL roster options.
Which Rangers prospects are closest to contributing in NHL?
Entry-level deals would provide the team with an affordable way to round out the roster. Those prospects have to earn spots, and there are a few who will be worth keeping an eye on during the upcoming season, such as Nathan Aspinall, Cole Beaudoin and Liam Greentree.
Aspinall, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, could become the next great middle-round draft success for a franchise that has struggled developing talent in recent years. He was incredible with the Flint Firebirds of the OHL last season, recording 94 points in 65 games with 33 goals and 61 assists.
The other two players, Beaudoin and Greentree, were acquired in trades. Beaudoin was part of the return package from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for Vincent Trocheck, and Greentree was the centerpiece of the Artemi Panarin trade with the Los Angeles Kings.
There is some pressure on Beaudoin to blossom because of the void that currently exists down the middle for the Rangers without Trocheck. If he can become a consistent middle-six option, the trade is a major success, given what defenseman Sean Durzi will provide.
Rangers prospects have performed in OHL
Greentree was great with the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL. In 52 games, he had 74 points, scoring 38 goals with 36 assists, along with a plus/minus of +19.
Right now, there are only four forwards who are locked in and under contract for the 2027-28 campaign. Some of the young players who are heading toward restricted free agency, such as center Noah Laba and wingers Gabe Perreault and Will Cuylle, will be paid to come back.
With their salaries on the rise, a few entry-level contracts to counteract them and save money would be ideal. While the New York organizational depth isn’t very highly regarded, some young players could contribute at the NHL level and create some salary cap relief moving forward.