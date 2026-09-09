Why Liam Greentree Is Higher Ranked NY Rangers Prospect Than Cole Beaudoin
The New York Rangers' prospect pipeline was improved in recent months by a few trades the team made and the 2026 NHL Draft.
Two of the players who were acquired were both selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Winger Liam Greentree comes to the Rangers from the LA Kings as part of the return package for Artemi Panarin. Center Cole Beaudoin was acquired from the Utah Mammoth as part of the Vincent Trocheck trade.
Both have found themselves near the top of the Rangers’ prospect rankings, behind only defenseman Alberts Smits, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. However, it was Greentree who was placed ahead of Beaudoin, coming in at No. 2.
What separated the two in what was an incredibly close evaluation? Given their positional differences, it isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison, but Greentree received the edge because of his offensive upside.
Why did Liam Greentree rank ahead of Cole Beaudoin?
“Greentree, for me, is the more intriguing of the two,” said an Eastern Conference scout, speaking anonymously to offer a candid evaluation of New York’s prospects, via Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required). “He’s a little less polished, but he has this kind of untapped potential to his game where he has all these raw tools.”
As things currently stand entering the 2026-27 season, Greentree is viewed as a player who is a middle-six forward with a No. 2 line potential. Beaudoin has the ability to thrive as a bottom-six forward given his work ethic, but the upside isn’t as immense as a fourth- or third-line player.
“He might not be as safe as Beaudoin,” the scout added. “I think you can pencil Beaudoin in as a bottom-six center. Fourth line, for sure; third line, maybe. But Greentree, if he hits his ceiling, he could be a second-line guy.”
Greentree’s scoring prowess was on full display two years ago when he shared the ice with Ilya Protas, who is now with the Washington Capitals. The New York prospect recorded 119 points in 64 games, scoring 49 goals and handing out 70 assists. Protas was right above him in the category, with five more points recorded.
Liam Greentree's skating has improved beyond Cole Beaudoin
Beaudoin has had some incredible production himself in the OHL with the Barrie Colts. He recorded 88 points this past season, scoring 33 goals with 55 assists. But it is that extra gear that Greentree has shown that gave him the edge over his now teammate.
Both players also have work to do with their skating. However, scouts believe that Greentree is ahead in that area as well, which helped separate the two during evaluations and land him at No. 2.
“It’s not great, but it’s passable. If you watch him play, it’s not the smoothest or the quickest, but he gets there,” the scout said, while also noting that Greentree is better than Beaudoin at skating.
The Rangers are certainly hoping both can live up to expectations and become regular parts of the lineup, potentially by the end of the 2026-27 campaign.