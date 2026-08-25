NY Rangers Fans Will Have To Wait To See Cole Beaudoin in Lineup
The New York Rangers made several franchise-altering trades this offseason in an effort to get a franchise back on track that only two years ago was among the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference.
The acquisition of winger Pavel Dorofeyev was the biggest upgrade to the lineup, but they suffered a significant loss when a trade for Vincent Trocheck was completed. After months of rumors, he was sent to the Utah Mammoth.
Easily the most intriguing asset the Rangers got in return was Cole Beaudoin, a center selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. New York also landed defenseman Sean Durzi and a 2027 third-round pick, but it is Beaudoin who will determine if this was a winning trade for the Rangers.
He immediately became one of the top prospects in the organization upon the trade being completed. Over at NHL.com, Dan Rosen placed him at No. 2 in the pipeline behind defenseman Alberts Smits, who was selected No. 5 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft.
When will Cole Beaudoin arrive in NHL for Rangers?
How long until Rangers fans will get to see one of their best young prospects in action? Rosen has predicted that Beaudoin will arrive in the NHL next season, a timeline that does make plenty of sense.
Right now, there isn’t a clear-cut spot for him in the lineup. New York has Noah Laba penciled in as the No. 3 center, the player who will be tasked with helping replace Trocheck down the middle.
In free agency, the Rangers signed Joe Veleno to a one-year deal, and he is expected to be the No. 4 center out of the gate. Beaudoin could certainly have head coach Mike Sullivan and team president and general manager Chris Drury changing their mind if he has a strong training camp.
But, for now, the 2024 first-rounder seems ticketed for a spot on the Hartford Wolf Pack in his first year of being a professional in the AHL. He certainly has plenty of positive momentum built from the 2025-26 campaign, when he dominated in the OHL with the Barrie Colts.
Cole Beaudoin ready for pro debut with Hartford
Beaudoin was a captain for the team and stuffed the stat sheet with career highs in goals, assists and total points with 33, 55 and 88. He was sixth in the OHL in assists and tied for sixth in total points.
His production didn’t slow down at all in the playoffs. He led the OHL in postseason points with 29, and his 19 assists were also tops in the league.
In his OHL career, Beaudoin recorded 221 total points, lighting the lamp 91 times and handing out 130 assists in 236 games. New York certainly hopes some of that incredible production follows him to the AHL, where he will continue his development under Jay Leach.