New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Expected To Part Ways With Veteran Depth Option

A veteran forward isn't expected to return to the New York Rangers this offseason.

Kenneth Teape

NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025.
NY Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury during a press conference to introduce new head coach Mike Sullivan at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York May 8, 2025. / Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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The New York Rangers are going to be incredibly active this offseason, having multiple holes on the roster they need to fill.

There has been a lot of focus on who the team could target, with a top-six-caliber forward being near the top of their to-do list. They also have some needs at the blueline and need to upgrade the group behind Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov.

While the focus has been almost entirely on who the Rangers could target, some players in the organization are going to have to be replaced. One player who sounds like he will be moving on is Jonny Brodzinski.

Hitting free agency, he isn’t expected to return to the organization, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required).

Rangers expected to part ways with Jonny Brodzinski

New York Rangers center Jonny Brodzinski (22) at UBS Arena.
Dec 27, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Jonny Brodzinski (22) at UBS Arena. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“The expectation is that Jonny Brodzinski will sign elsewhere after six seasons with the Rangers. The 32-year-old was a depth forward for the organization, shifting between the No. 13 forward role and a bottom-six (and occasionally higher in the lineup) option,” Baugh wrote.

In total, the veteran forward played in 207 games with New York. The most appearances he made in a single season were 57 in the 2023-24 campaign, which was his first with the NHL squad.

The Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy that season, and Brodzinski was a highly valued player in the locker room during his tenure. Young players appreciated the positive presence he was despite having an inconsistent role with the team under head coach Mike Sullivan this past year.

Those leadership qualities come as no surprise. Before reaching the NHL full-time, Brodzinski was the captain of the Hartford Wolf Pack, their AHL affiliate.

Jonny Brodzinski brings positive qualities tough to replace

New York Rangers center Jonny Brodzinski (22) plays the puck against the Ottawa Senators.
Dec 4, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers center Jonny Brodzinski (22) plays the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Canadian Tire Centre. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

He played in 55 games this past campaign, averaging only 11:10 minutes of ice time per game. 16 points were recorded, with six goals scored and 10 assists handed out.

That was the second most games he played in a single season and the second most points. The six goals were tied for the second most in a campaign, with 12 during the 2024-25 season being the most he scored.

New York is where he has played the most in his career. Brodzinski has played 264 career NHL games with 71 total points, scoring 33 points with 38 assists.

With so many items on their to-do list, the Rangers will have to add “veteran depth” to it as well. Brodzinski was a respected member of the roster and will be more difficult to replace than some people would realize.

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Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

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