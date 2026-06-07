NY Rangers Expected To Part Ways With Veteran Depth Option
The New York Rangers are going to be incredibly active this offseason, having multiple holes on the roster they need to fill.
There has been a lot of focus on who the team could target, with a top-six-caliber forward being near the top of their to-do list. They also have some needs at the blueline and need to upgrade the group behind Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov.
While the focus has been almost entirely on who the Rangers could target, some players in the organization are going to have to be replaced. One player who sounds like he will be moving on is Jonny Brodzinski.
Hitting free agency, he isn’t expected to return to the organization, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic (subscription required).
Rangers expected to part ways with Jonny Brodzinski
“The expectation is that Jonny Brodzinski will sign elsewhere after six seasons with the Rangers. The 32-year-old was a depth forward for the organization, shifting between the No. 13 forward role and a bottom-six (and occasionally higher in the lineup) option,” Baugh wrote.
In total, the veteran forward played in 207 games with New York. The most appearances he made in a single season were 57 in the 2023-24 campaign, which was his first with the NHL squad.
The Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy that season, and Brodzinski was a highly valued player in the locker room during his tenure. Young players appreciated the positive presence he was despite having an inconsistent role with the team under head coach Mike Sullivan this past year.
Those leadership qualities come as no surprise. Before reaching the NHL full-time, Brodzinski was the captain of the Hartford Wolf Pack, their AHL affiliate.
Jonny Brodzinski brings positive qualities tough to replace
He played in 55 games this past campaign, averaging only 11:10 minutes of ice time per game. 16 points were recorded, with six goals scored and 10 assists handed out.
That was the second most games he played in a single season and the second most points. The six goals were tied for the second most in a campaign, with 12 during the 2024-25 season being the most he scored.
New York is where he has played the most in his career. Brodzinski has played 264 career NHL games with 71 total points, scoring 33 points with 38 assists.
With so many items on their to-do list, the Rangers will have to add “veteran depth” to it as well. Brodzinski was a respected member of the roster and will be more difficult to replace than some people would realize.