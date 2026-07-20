NY Rangers Level of Interest in 28-Year-Old Free Agency Unclear
The New York Rangers have done a lot of work on their roster this offseason, but they have made it clear that they are still on the lookout for at least one more upgrade.
Another forward is on their wish list. Ideally, it would be someone who can handle a middle-six role, pushing free agent signing Oliver Bjorkstrand and Taylor Raddysh, who are penciled in as the No. 2 and No. 3 right wingers, down the depth chart.
Adding one more player with top-six potential to the mix would certainly help fill out the lineup and make it feel much deeper. Alas, options are limited in free agency, but there is one intriguing player who could certainly help: Patrik Laine.
Entering his prime at only 28 years old, he certainly would be a low-risk, high-reward kind of signing for the Rangers. He isn’t a perfect player, but there is a lot to like about what he could bring to the table.
Rangers interest in Patrik Laine unclear
Alas, he may not be someone New York is targeting this offseason, as shared by Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
“Patrik Laine is another intriguing option who’s lingering on the market…He’ll likely have to settle for a one-year, prove-it contract, which is right in New York’s wheelhouse, but Drury’s interest is unclear,” Mercogliano wrote.
A one-year, prove-it contract would be ideal for the Rangers. Given their current salary cap situation, that kind of deal should fit seamlessly into their plans monetarily. And if some more money had to be freed up, there are several moves the team can make to get it done.
Laine would provide New York with someone capable of filling up the net. As a rookie, he was named an All-Star, scoring 36 goals with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2016-17 season. The following year, he lit the lamp a career-high 44 times.
Patrik Laine could provide Rangers with scoring punch
In 2018-19, he scored 30 times, giving him three consecutive campaigns of 30+ goals to begin his career. He unfortunately hasn’t reached that plateau since, but he does have seven seasons of 20+ goals scored on his resume.
Laine did it most recently in the 2024-25 season with the Montreal Canadiens, scoring 20 times in 52 games to go along with 13 assists. Core muscle surgery led to him playing in only five games this past season before hitting free agency.
That situation is one that raised some eyebrows, as he made comments about not being injured at the end of the season but remaining on IR and not getting a chance to return to the ice. Seemingly healthy, he would be a worthwhile risk for a New York team in desperate need of more help on the wing.