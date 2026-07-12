Oliver Bjorkstrand Can Help NY Rangers More Than Just Scoring Goals
The New York Rangers have completely reshaped their depth chart this offseason in preparation for the 2026-27 NHL season.
Acquiring Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights was the biggest headline-grabbing move, as he was subsequently signed to a seven-year extension worth $11 million annually. However, he wasn’t the only top-six forward the team added.
In free agency, the Rangers agreed to a one-year deal with veteran left winger Oliver Bjorkstrand worth $4.5 million. There is a chance that this is the best move the organization makes this offseason, as he brings plenty of positives to the table.
For starters, he raises the team’s floor offensively. Adding him and Dorofeyev to the mix brings two excellent goal scorers who could combine to light the lamp 60-70 times this season. A scout who spoke to Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) thought the Bjorkstrand signing was their best move of the summer.
Oliver Bjorkstrand will provide offense, trade chip for Rangers
“The only thing that’s dangerous is that he needs to play with a guy who can get him the puck, but I think Bjorkstrand can put in 25, 30 goals and maybe be an asset at the trade deadline,” Scout 3 said. “Maybe he can make a center a little better because of his ability (to) shoot it.”
There are some questions surrounding the quality of center-men play New York will receive this season. Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller are their top two options right now, but both are 33 years old.
That kind of wear and tear will eventually have an impact on their performance on the ice. The depth behind them is virtually non-existent as well, with Noah Laba and Joe Veleno penciled in as the Nos. 3 and 4 centers right now and prospect Cole Beaudoin waiting in the wings.
Certainly not an ideal situation up the middle to maximize the goal-scoring ability of Bjorkstrand, but he has a nose for finding the back of the net. Before scoring only 12 goals in 80 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, Bjorkstrand lit the lamp at least 18 times in seven consecutive campaigns, including reaching the 20-goal plateau six times.
At that price tag on a one-year deal, it was a worthwhile addition for what he can provide the team offensively. Being a potential trade chip to flip at the deadline, should the team not be in the playoff race, is the cherry on top.
Adding long-term assets should still be a top priority for team president and general manager Chris Drury. There is still plenty of work to do to make this a Stanley Cup-caliber roster, and flipping Bjorkstrand for draft capital or younger players closer to the timeline of Dorofeyev and No. 5 pick Alberts Smits would be making the most out of a lost season.