NY Rangers May Not Be Done Adding to Roster Ahead of Season

The New York Rangers wrapped up their preseason in impressive fashion during their dress rehearsal against the New York Islanders.

With what looked like their projected lineup for the season opener next week, against an Islanders squad that was made up of a lot of AHL-bound players, the Rangers rolled in dominant fashion, 6-1.

Given the scratches that the team made for that game -forwards Jaroslav Chmelar and Taylor Raddysh, and defensemen Matthew Robertson and Scott Morrow- it is fair to assume they could be among the final cuts made to get the roster compliant for the regular season.

With two more cuts to make to get down to 23, the Rangers will have some tough decisions to make. However, don’t rule out the team making at least one addition, with a center potentially being in their sights.

Rangers could be in the market for a center

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan speaks to reporters after an 8-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Speaking of centers: I wouldn’t rule out the Rangers trying to acquire one before opening night. They typically carry an extra on the roster, which remains Sullivan’s preference, but the current personnel is short on viable options,” wrote Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required) in a piece in which he predicted what the opening night roster could look like.

The team has already waived two centers, Justin Dowling and Juuso Pärssinen, who cleared waivers and were assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL. Glenn Gawdin joined them on waivers on Friday, Sept. 25.

Unless an unexpected move, such as Cole Beaudoin or Dylan Roobroeck making the opening night roster, occurs, an addition up the middle could come via claiming a player who was waived by another franchise.

The Rangers hold the third-highest waiver spot according to Mercogliano, so if a player hits he wire that intrigues head coach Mike Sullivan and team president and general manager Chris Drudy, they have a great shot at landing them.

Rangers need help down the middle

Sep 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers forward Cole Beaudoin (53) prepares for a faceoff in the first period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Philosophically, I’ve always been a strong believer that you can never have enough center-ice men on your team, just because it gives you versatility,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to move a center to wing than the other way around.”

It will be something to keep an eye on in the coming days. New York already has difficult decisions to make with its roster, with players such as Morrow and goalie Dylan Garand not being waiver-exempt but being on the roster bubble.

Another player would have to be waived to make room for a claim from another organization.