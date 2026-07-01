NY Rangers Showing Interest in Jets Free Agent Defenseman
The New York Rangers have been very active already this season, completing three trades en route to making nine selections during the 2026 NHL Draft.
There is no doubt that the long-term outlook of the franchise has improved. Two legitimate building blocks were added, with the No. 5 overall pick being used on left-handed defenseman Albert Smits and Pavel Dorofeyev being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights and subsequently signed to a long-term extension.
That duo will be part of the team’s core moving forward, but the work is far from done for team president and general manager Chris Drury. With free agency starting today, the team will be on the hunt for more help.
Despite selecting five left-handed defenseman in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Rangers have shown interest in adding more. One player to keep an eye on is Ville Heinola, a free agent whom New York has on its radar.
Rangers showing interest in Ville Heinola in free agency
“The Rangers have demonstrated some interest in unrestricted free agent Ville Heinola, according to a league source. The 25-year-old, drafted No. 20 by Winnipeg in 2019, is a puck-moving defenseman with 58 games of NHL experience," as shared in a piece by Peter Baugh and Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic (subscription required).
Heading into the offseason, one of the needs that head coach Mike Sullivan mentioned was for more puck-moving defensemen. Heinola certainly looks capable of providing that kind of impact; there is a reason he was in the first round seven years ago.
There is no harm in pursuing someone such as Heinola. He possesses some real intrigue and upside. Buy-low candidates such as he are exactly who the Rangers should be targeting in the early stages of a retool.
With just under $8 million in projected cap space, when accounting for projected contracts restricted free agents on the team could receive, New York still has some wiggle room to work with.
Ville Heinola presents low-risk move for Rangers
Even more space can be cleared if veteran Vincent Trocheck or defenseman Braden Schneider, one of the restricted free agents, is traded.
Heinola has 58 games of NHL experience under his belt, shuttling back and forth between the Jets and the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. This past season, he recorded 21 points, with 18 assists and three goals, in 44 games with the Moose.
In his career with Winnipeg, the young defenseman has registered 12 points, handing out 11 assists with one goal.
Where he truly shined was with Finland during the IIHF World Championships this summer. He helped them to a gold medal, recording three goals and three assists in 10 games.