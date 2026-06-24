NY Rangers Must Trade Vincent Trocheck, Braden Schneider After Blockbuster Deals
With the offseason heating up, the New York Rangers are going to be a team to keep an eye on with a couple of desirable assets to move.
As the NHL Draft gets set to kick off on Friday, there has been a flurry of moves of late, with some top 10 picks being on the move. Recently, the San Jose Sharks were able to land the ninth overall pick from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for William Eklund.
This deal will have some ramifications for the Rangers, with Eklund being a strong trade target, and also that the Sharks are ahead of them in the NHL Draft. Furthermore, the moves didn’t stop there.
The Buffalo Sabres were able to land the fourth overall pick from the Chicago Blackhawks in a deal for defenseman Bowen Byram. This deal was a real shocker, and the Blackhawks seemingly paid a hefty price for the defenseman.
Furthermore, with Jordan Kyrou also being dealt to the Washington Capitals for an impressive package, it is clear that the market and asking prices are high right now for players. For New York, they must capitalize on this with their two desirable assets in Braden Schneider and Vincent Trocheck.
Rangers Must Trade Trocheck and Schneider
Coming into the offseason, New York knew that it would have two good trade assets in Trocheck and Schneider, but the market has exploded, and the Rangers must get a strong return for these two now.
Of the two skaters, Trocheck is the one who they should be able to receive a really incredible package for. He is still under contract for a couple of more seasons and is a capable middle-six center. That is a position of need for a lot of teams, and with him recently changing his agents, he likely knows that he will be dealt.
Furthermore, as a restricted free agent and a good young player, Schneider’s value based on the trading of Byram is likely much higher than expected coming into the offseason.
For the Rangers, this is a team that is going to have a hard time turning this thing around this offseason. With that being said, moving these two players and getting young assets to help for the future feels like the top need for New York. Even if the team might not want to admit it, rebuilding might be the best path forward for them, especially with how challenging it seems to add good players this offseason.