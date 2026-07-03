NY Rangers Still Not Sold on Youngster Being Part of Future
The New York Rangers have undergone a massive overhaul of their roster during the 2026 NHL offseason.
After finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference this past season, it was clear that moves had to be made. Facing some pressure, team president and general manager Chris Drury had his work cut out for him to get the franchise in a better spot.
Thus far, he has answered the call. There is no denying that the Rangers are in a better spot now than they were a few weeks ago. The exact direction of the franchise is still somewhat questioned, but the talent and depth have been improved.
Alas, New York may not be done making moves. According to David Pagnotta, who made an appearance on The Daily Faceoff, the Rangers are still undecided on whether or not defenseman Braden Schneider is going to be part of the team’s long-term plans.
Rangers still undecided on future of Braden Schneider
“I'm not sure if long term is a fit yet; I still think even they're a little bit hesitant as to what type of player he's going to become,” Pagnotta said.
A first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, No. 19 overall, Schneider is currently a restricted free agent. There have been a lot of rumors swirling that New York could look to trade him this offseason, looking to capitalize on the perceived value that he still has around the league.
Despite not quite living up to expectations with the Rangers thus far, his draft pedigree and age- he doesn’t turn 25 years old until Sept. 20 - are valuable. There are certainly teams around the league who believe they can get more out of the young defenseman than the Rangers have been able to.
Schnieder has played at least 80 games in four consecutive seasons, providing immense experience for someone his age. He saw an expanded role for New York this past season, averaging 20:27 minutes of action per game.
Unfortunately, his performance and impact lessened the more he played. He looked to be stretched too thin, especially when having to take on a bigger role alongside Vladislav Gavrikov when Adam Fox was injured.
Given how many additions at the blueline the Rangers made this offseason, it is fair to assume they have questions about the long-term fit of Schneider as well. Getting whatever value they can for him in a trade might be the best course of action.
With Will Borgen being traded to the Boston Bruins, the odds of Schneider sticking around seemingly went up. But his long-term fit is certainly still in question with the franchise.