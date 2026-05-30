New York Rangers On SI

NY Rangers Possibly Trading Braden Schneider Makes Sense

Should the New York Rangers trade Braden Schneider this summer?

Nick Ziegler

Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden.
Apr 5, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Madison Square Garden. / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
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The New York Rangers are looking to have a strong offseason and start to move forward from their retooling process. However, this summer is going to present them with a number of big decisions to make. 

Coming off the disappointing campaign, the Rangers are in need of having a strong summer to give the fanbase some hope and also to provide a direction for the team. New York will likely be aggressive to try to add some talent this summer, and they are positioned well to do so. 

The Rangers have nearly $30 million in cap space to use and also two picks in the first round. This will present them with plenty of possibilities to improve both in the short term and the long term. 

However, while New York figures to be a team that will be seeking to add talent, they have a couple of notable trade pieces as well. Center Vincent Trocheck seems like one of the most likely players to be dealt this summer, and he was shopped around quite a bit before the deadline. 

With his level of production and his affordable contract at a position of need around the league, he will have a plethora of suitors. While Trocheck is likely to be dealt, another player who could be moved is defenseman Braden Schneider. 

Rangers Trading Schneider Makes Sense 

New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider on the ice
Mar 22, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Madison Square Garden. / John Jones-Imagn Images

As a restricted free agent this year and projected to get a contract of $36 million over six years if he gets a long-term deal, the price might be a bit much for New York. They have committed a lot of money to the first line of their defense, with star Adam Fox still very much in his prime. 

While Schneider is strong defensively, he doesn’t bring much to the offensive end of the ice, and that will limit his upside. At 24 years old, there is still time to develop and get better, but he seems firmly placed as a second-line defenseman. 

With that being said, there are teams in need of a player like Schneider, who might be willing to pay him long-term based on his age. For the Rangers, they might be taking a defenseman with the fifth overall pick based on how mock drafts are looking, and if it is a right-handed player, moving on from Schneider makes even more sense. 

As New York looks to improve, trading players like Schneider and Trocheck can be what’s best for the team long-term. 

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Nick Ziegler
NICK ZIEGLER

Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20

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