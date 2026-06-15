NY Rangers Defenseman Linked to Kings as Trade Candidate
The New York Rangers are going to be heavily involved in plenty of trade rumors over the next few weeks.
They are one of the teams that have been mentioned as a possible candidate to try and move up in the 2026 NHL Draft, with the San Jose Sharks being a logical trade partner. Beyond the draft, several players on the team will be part of the rumor mill as well.
Vincent Trocheck and Braden Schneider have been mentioned prominently already. Trocheck was made available ahead of the trade deadline, but nothing came to fruition because teams weren’t willing to meet the asking price. Schneider’s name has popped up as an asset to bring more talent aboard.
However, he isn’t the only blueliner who is now garnering some trade chatter. During a recent episode of Hot Stove on NHL Network Radio, shared by Mayor's Maynor, John Hoven joined hosts Dennis Bernstein, Dave Pagnotta and Ryan Paton to discuss the Los Angeles Kings.
Vladislav Gavrikov could be trade target for Kings
Their defensive situation was discussed, and Hoven mentioned Rangers veteran Vladislav Gavrikov as a name to keep an eye on.
“I’m going to throw a name at you. Don’t be surprised if you see Gavrikov back in Los Angeles this summer,” he said, at about the 11:52 mark in the recording.
That is certainly a comment that will raise a lot of eyebrows within New York’s fan base. The veteran defenseman signed a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Rangers after they traded K’Andre Miller to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Prior to signing with New York, Gavrikov spent parts of three seasons with the Kings. He was acquired by Los Angeles on March 1, 2023, from the Columbus Blue Jackets, along with Joonas Korpisalo, in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick and Jonathan Quick.
Coming off a productive campaign, which he combined with Adam Fox to be one of the most productive defensive tandems in the NHL, it would be shocking to see the Rangers entertain the idea of trading Gavrikov.
However, there are a few reasons as to why he may push for such a deal to be made, going back to a franchise he found success with previously. For starters, one of his good friends, Artemi Panarin, was traded to the Kings.
Panarin was a reason why Gavrikov signed with New York in the first place, and he was traded just a few months later. Also, the current state of the team is one that could have the veteran defenseman reconsidering his commitment.
He didn’t sign up for a retool or rebuild, whatever it is that the team president and general manager, Chris Drury, is referring to this offseason’s plan. Coming off a season in which he produced a career-high 35 points, Gavrikov would likely yield quite a strong return if a trade does come to fruition.