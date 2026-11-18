This season, the power play efforts of the Detroit Red Wings have slipped, and it appears things could unfortunately go from bad to worse.

Assistant coach Alex Tanguay can largely be credited with putting a solid power play on display for Detroit over the past two years. And it has now been revealed that Tanguay is taking a leave of absence, but that he is expected back sometime in the near future. In addition, no reason was provided for his absence.

Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan revealed the news to reporters following practice on Nov. 17.

“Alex is away from the team right now,” McLellan said per Detroit Hockey Now. "We’ve given him some time, and he’ll be back soon.”

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanguay was originally hired on June 30, 2021 and remains the only coach on the current staff who previously worked under Jeff Blashill and Derek Lalonde.

McLellan also detailed that the coaching staff is going to have to step up in Tanguay's place — but that he's still finding a way to remain involved.

“All of us have to take more on," McLellan said. “Alex was primarily responsible for the power play and a lot of the offensive part of the game. We’ve spread that out amongst our staff.

"Power play. I’m looking at it a little bit more right now. Alex is still working on the power play. He’s sending his cut-ups and his information to us, and we’re using it. So it’s not like he’s out of sight or out of mind. He’s still part of it."

Under Tanguay's charge, Detroit’s power play was the fourth-best in the league in 2024-25, coming in at an impressive 27.0% success rate. Last season, the Detroit's power play did slip to 12th overall in the league, but was still at 22.6%.

Skills Coach Dwayne Blais Stepping up in Tanguay Absence

Helping out behind the Detroit bench during game in lieu of Tanguay being on personal leave will be skills coach Dwayne Blais.

“His biggest role would be to communicate with the video people on any type of challenge, because we don’t have a lot of time,” McLellan said while also noting he liked the idea of bringing different people within the organization on the bench. “It comes instantly through his earpiece, and then he starts to work on that.

“And then [Blais is involved] a lot of the line matching and what might be coming, a few adjustments on the bench that he can work individually with the players."

Blais was added to the Red Wings hockey operations staff in Sept., 2021 as a player development assistant and previously spent five years as a skills coach with the Washington Capitals in addition to running skill development for the OHL's London Knights.

The Red Wings next see action in hosting the Boston Bruins on the evening of Nov. 18.