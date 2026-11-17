Even a quarter of the way through the season, the Detroit Red Wings are still searching for answers in their lineup. The beginning of the season saw the team start with one of the strongest defenses in the National Hockey League.

They didn’t allow a 5-on-5 goal in the first two games and yet still walked away with losses. That’s because the offense wasn’t producing. Then, when the offense was producing, the defense wasn’t. So goes the season.

Head coach Todd McLellan might finally be getting a few answers, and one is coming in the form of a player returning from injury.

Marco Kasper returned to the lineup last week after missing 17 games due to an upper-body injury he incurred during the season opener against the New York Rangers.

After finally returning to the ice, it didn’t take long for Kasper to make an impact.

Even though the team took a devastating loss after a complete breakdown against the Florida Panthers, Kasper found a way to score his first goal of the season.

McLellan indicated that Kasper’s versatility to play more than center is giving the organization some options among the top six forwards.

Marco Kasper Giving McLellan Some Flexibility

Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Red Wings opened the season against the Rangers, Kasper was in the lineup as a center. It appears that at least for now, that plan has changed.

Detroit sees Kasper as a center in the long-term plan, but for now, McLellan is taking advantage of Kasper’s ability to play wing.

“When you have that versatility, you tend to get more minutes because you can play in every situation,” McLellan said.

While there is no question that Detroit has struggled to generate offense, having Kasper back and using him alongside other scoring threats could be the boost the team needs right now.

Kasper could relieve some pressure on players like Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat and Viktor Arvidsson. Being a dependable contributor on the wing will get him more playing time.

Kasper’s Immediate Impact

St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer defends the net against Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kasper made his return to the ice on November 10 against the St. Louis Blues. He played 15:06 in his first game since opening night.

Just two days later, he played for 14:12 against Florida and recorded his first goal of the season.

His production was a welcome development and McLellan noted it.

“He looks confident and strong right now when he’s playing,” McLellan said after the Florida game.

McLellan was also realistic and pointed out that Kasper’s return should be with caution. After being off the ice for an extended period, the coach knows it will take some time to get back in time with the speed of actual games.

Even if he isn’t producing up to his potential just yet, Detroit has plenty of reason to be optimistic. Kasper recorded 37 points, including 19 goals, in his rookie 2024-25 season. Last year, his production went down a bit, but his presence on the ice was still important.

Kasper brings physicality to the games. He was the leader of the team in hits during the 2025-26 season, with 186.

The potential of his offensive production, along with his physical presence on the ice, is already valuable.

Certainly, we are looking at very limited results so far. Kasper’s playing time has been a very small sample. Having him back may not solve Detroit’s offensive problems, but he will have an impact. He has shown he can contribute, and McLellan seems to be interested in maximizing his opportunities.