One thing is for certain: 2026 will be remembered by the Detroit Red Wings. Maybe not for all positive reasons, either. While there have been a pile of problems surrounding the team, there have been reasons for positivity.

The Red Wings have now reached the 25% mark for the 2026-27 season, and the easiest way to put it, well, things just haven’t gone as planned or expected.

Through the first 21 games of the year, Detroit holds an 8-10-3 record and has struggled in almost every aspect of the game at one time or another.

They recently endured a grueling 5-game losing streak and have had to continuously answer questions regarding the direction of the organization amid multiple off-ice problems.

There are plenty of reasons to focus on the drama, but the players deserve to be recognized for their encouraging developments and their ability to move forward despite the chaos.

Saturday, the team put forth an incredible effort and took the win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a reminder that the Detroit players are capable of making a significant impact.

Let’s take a look at three who have become increasingly important as the season has progressed.

Lucas Raymond

Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Dylan Larkin saga continues, the Red Wings had to figure out someone to take control of the offense. Lucas Raymond stepped up and accepted the challenge.

The 24-year-old has recorded eight goals and 13 assists through 21 games, which puts him on a point-per-game pace.

Raymond has demonstrated the ability and wherewithal to step up at the exact time the team needs him most.

He was responsible for the breakaway goal against Tampa Bay that proved to be the game-winner. That finally ended the five-game losing streak, but more than that, it handed the Lightning their first home-ice defeat of the season.

Detroit has struggled all year to find any momentum on offense. Raymond’s contributions have been valuable and offered everyone around him some confidence that they have someone they can build around on the ice.

If Raymond can keep this level of play up, Detroit can start to plan their long-term offensive plans around him.

Daniil Tarasov

Detroit Red Wings goalie Daniil Tarasov Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the biggest surprise for Detroit. It’s not that they didn’t have confidence in their backup goaltender; it’s how amazing he has been when he has stepped into the net.

There’s no doubt that when the season started, the Red Wings had full confidence that they would be playing John Gibson in the net. That happened, but due to some injuries and poor play, Tarasov has gotten more opportunities than expected.

His performance against Tampa Bay was the most impressive yet. Even the opposing coach gave him credit.

“I feel like their goalie stole one,” Jon Cooper said.

Indeed he did. He stopped all 31 shots he faced. That was his second shutout in nine appearances with Detroit.

Given that this came after Gibson had surrendered five goals in the team’s disappointing loss to Florida, the chatter is starting.

Tarasov has consistently given the Red Wings a chance to win when he is on the ice. No matter how the team has been playing around him, Tarasov has performed and that has got to be changing the conversation around the goaltending responsibilities.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Detroit Red Wings right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raymond and Tarasov have immediately contributed to Detroit’s success thus far this season. Brandsegg-Nygard is giving something equally important.

So far, every chance he has received, he has proven that he belongs in the NHL.

Detroit needs a physical play and strong players willing to contend even in the face of what has been chaos. Brandsegg-Nygard has done that.

He scored the empty-net goal that secured the victory over Tampa Bay on Saturday. Just one more example of him proving he is well on his way to an encouraging beginning.

His willingness to be aggressive on the ice, no matter who he is facing, has been important to the team thus far.

The Red Wings have plenty of work to do, both on and off the ice. The first quarter of the season can’t really be defined as successful, but given all this team has been facing, the players have stepped up to the challenge.

There are plenty of reasons to believe Detroit is building and can turn individual successes into consistent team results.