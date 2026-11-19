The Detroit Red Wings had a century of history to celebrate Wednesday night. The Boston Bruins had other plans.

Playing on the 100th anniversary of Detroit's first NHL game, the Red Wings watched an early advantage disappear in a 4-1 defeat at Little Caesars Arena.

Lucas Raymond supplied Detroit's only goal, while JJ Peterka, Pavel Zacha, David Pasternak and Casey Mittlelstadt scored for Boston.

The loss was particularly frustrating after the Red Wings snapped a five-game losing streak with Saturday's shutout victory over Tampa Bay. Rather than building on that performance, Todd McLellan's club suffered another setback on a night intended to honor the franchise's past.

Raymond Strikes Before Boston Takes Control

The Red Wings appeared positioned to give their fans a memorable evening when Raymond opened the scoring at 16:58 of the first period.

Andrew Copp and Keegan Kolesar assisted on Raymond's ninth goal of the season, sending the Red Wings into the intermission with a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins needed less than three minutes of the second period to respond. Peterka tied the game at 2:49, converting a setup from Mason Lohrei and Mittelstadt. The Bruins then capitalized on a Detroit penalty when Zacha scored a power-play goal at 11:48.

Pasternak and Morgan Geekie assisted on the go-ahead goal, turning what had been a promising start into another uphill battle for the Red Wings.

Detroit entered the third period trailing 2-1, needing a response against a Boston team playing its second game in consecutive nights.

Pasternak Puts the Game Beyond Detroit's Reach

The Bruins extended their lead at 5:11 of the third period when Pasternak beat Daniil Tarasov, with Lohrei and Geekie collecting assists.

Mittelstadt completed the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:05, ending Boston's three-game losing streak.

The Bruins outshot the Red Wings 31-21, while Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots for the victory. Tarasov made 27 saves on 30 shots, unable to duplicate his shutout performance against Tampa Bay.

The Red Wings also struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just 41.9 percent of their draws. The Bruins converted their lone power-play chance, while the Red Wings failed on their only tempt.

The Red Wings fell to 8-11-3, leaving McLellan searching for greater offensive production and more consistent execution. They take on the Islanders on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.