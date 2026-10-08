Detroit Native Elle Hartje Gives Back to Community Through Hosting Offseason Camp

Detroit native Elle Hartje grew up playing hockey at Little Caesars Arena, and now her platform as a Professional Women's Hockey League player with the New York Sirens has allowed for her to spread a love of the game and support grassroots hockey efforts.

Hartje hosted her hockey camp this offseason at the Detroit Skating Club — welcoming in a more than originally planned 36 girls. She did everything for the camp herself; taking care of the registration, coordination of scheduling, outreach and logo designs. Various brands donated items to assist in putting together giveaway bags for campers. The NHL itself even helped support the camp, providing scholarship through its NHL Unites program.

A former Yale University captain, Harte said for her it was extra special to help spread the women's side of the sport throughout Michigan.

"I've seen other people doing camps in their hometowns and it was just something that I was really passionate about doing," Hartje said in an exclusive to Detroit Red Wings on SI. "Hockey runs deep in Michigan and I was just really excited to bring my camp to life. And it went so much better than I even could have expected. The feedback was so positive, and it was really just so much fun."

Hartje was one of four members of the New York Sirens who hosted their own hockey camps during the offseason. The forward joined Clair DeGeorge, Kaley Doyle and Callie Shanahan in helping spread a love for the game at younger age levels, while also helping to develop the next generation of players.

For the Sirens — Hartje said the entire team recognizes the importance in giving back to the community.

"It's really important to give back to the community and make sure we're getting out there and showing girls what they can accomplish with hockey or what hockey can give them," Hartje also said.

Elle Hartje Spreads Love of Women’s Hockey Through Michigan Roots

Hartje has 12 points across her PWHL career so far. In addition to helping younger players develop their skills in the rink, she also was sure to build connections off the ice.

"I think what was really fun about my camp is I spent a lot of time with the girls off of the ice," Hartje said. "There was a focus on the on ice and when we were out there, we were working hard ... but I think it was their favorite part too was just getting that one-on-one time without the coaching."

PWHL New York Sirens, Elle Hartje Hockey Camp, Detroit Skating, Credit: Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images | COURTESY: Elle Hartje / New York Sirens, NHLI via Getty Images

The PWHL is coming off a 2025-26 season that saw the League shatter attendance records for women's hockey. A total of 18,006 fans sold-out the first-ever PWHL game at Madison Square Garden on April 4th (with the Sirens defeating the Seattle Torrent, 2-1) which set a new U.S. arena attendance record for a women's hockey game.

This growth speaks volumes.

Hartje had to play against boys until she was 14 during her youth days at Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings, and Belle Tire. Given how girls youth numbers have spiked since then — her camp provides an opportunity for them to grow up playing alongside other girls to develop and get better.

For her, she hopes to continue spreading access to the game and plans on continuing to host camps in the future to help grow women's hockey specifically across the state of Michigan.

"It's amazing to see more grassroots programs and to see the NHL put funding behind it and kind of really get the ball rolling in different markets and different communities that didn't necessarily have the access to the game because — hockey's given me so much," Hartje said. "And if you can even impact one extra person who might not have had that opportunity, I think that's worth everything."